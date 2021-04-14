Lindale ISD speaks out on 'George Floyd-type' video and student graduating

Lindale ISD Superintendent Stan Surratt is addressing a viral post alleging a student acted out the George Floyd death in Minnesota at the hands of a police officer as a joke. Also, the school is responding to rumors that the student who came forward about the video will not be allowed to participate in graduation.

“Lindale ISD does not publicly comment on student discipline issues,” said Stan Surratt, Lindale ISD Superintendent in a statement provided to the Tyler Morning Telegraph and was posted on social media. “The incident in question did not happen at school or at a school sponsored event. There are several accusations about the actions of Lindale ISD that are simply untrue and are misleading the public about this incident. Lindale ISD has a reputation of being very accepting and fair to all students and families, while having a culture that is safe and respectful for all. Lindale ISD will make no further comment about this incident but will continue to work and have an open conversation with parents and students that are involved.”