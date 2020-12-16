Lindale ISD superintendent Stan Surratt joining his brother at state

Lindale won consecutive academic state crowns in 2017 and 2018. And just last week, the “Pride of Lindale” band won the Class 4A UIL State Military Marching Band Championship.

Over in Carthage, Surratt’s brother, Scott, has led the Bulldog football team to seven state championship victories in 13 seasons. On Friday, the Bulldogs will be looking for state title No. 8 under Surratt as they take on East Texas for Gilmer in the Class 4A Division II final at noon at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.