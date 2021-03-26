Lindale ISD teachers surprised with over $22,000 in grant money for innovative classroom projects

Each received a Lindale ISD Education Foundation grant of $8,069 to fund a book vending machine, titled “Be a Reading Machine."

LINDALE, Texas — Students at Lindale ISD’s Velma Penny Elementary School library jumped and danced around with joy Thursday morning as they saw the high school drumline, cheerleaders, Eagle mascot and community members come into their school.

Velma Penny and the district’s other elementary campus, College Street Elementary, each received a Lindale ISD Education Foundation grant of $8,069 to fund a book vending machine, titled “Be a Reading Machine,” to encourage students to be respectful and responsible.

Students are able to earn tokens for good behavior, grades, perfect attendance or meeting their goals. They can then cash their tokens in for a book of their choice out of the vending machine.