LINDALE, Texas — Lindale ISD has received a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to offer free meals to all students.

The district says meals will be available from Thursday, Oct. 1 - Thursday, Dec. 31.

"This unprecedented move will help ensure, no matter what the situation is, that children have access to nutritious food as the country recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic," the district said in a statement.