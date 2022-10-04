x
Lindale man dead after two-vehicle wreck in Anderson County

DPS said the investigation is ongoing.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A Lindale man is dead after officials say he was struck while driving on the wrong side on the road on US Highway 84 in Anderson County

Edrey Hernandez Ramirez, 31, was traveling east in a 2015 Nissan Sentra on US 84 on the wrong side of the roadway, not passing in a curve, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. 

He struck David Trawick, 45, of Jacksonville, who was driving a 2013 Ford F350, DPS said.

Ramirez was pronounced dead at the scene. Trawick was taken to an area hospital with non-incapacitating injuries, DPS said. The investigation is ongoing.

