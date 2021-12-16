Lindale man found guilty of killing his girlfriend in 2017 at a Florida beach

Billy Earl Baker, 52, was found guilty of second-degree murder in a Monroe County, Florida, court Monday for the death of Candice Wesson Cooper, 38, of Big Sandy.

LINDALE, Texas — A Florida jury this week found a Lindale man guilty of drowning or strangling his girlfriend to death at a Key West beach in 2017.

Billy Earl Baker, 52, was found guilty of second-degree murder in a Monroe County, Florida, court Monday for the death of Candice Wesson Cooper, 38, of Big Sandy, on Smathers Beach, court records show. Sentencing is set to start Jan. 20, according to records.

Baker was arrested Jan. 29, 2018, at his home and taken to the Upshur County Jail. He was the extradited to Florida. In 2018, Baker entered a not guilty plea to the murder charge and demanded a jury trial, according to a written plea agreement filed March 27 in the 16th Judicial Circuit Court in Monroe County.