Lindale man killed in a two-vehicle Thursday night in Smith County.

According to authorities, around 9 p.m. troopers responded to the crash on State Highway 110 North near County Road 411.

Preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee, identified as Andrew Wayne Slemp, 37, of Mineola was traveling south on SH-110 and failed to yield the right of way, turning left, to a northbound 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by James Dean Murphy, 61, of Lindale.

Judge Shamburger pronounced Murphy deceased at the scene, who was then transported to Caudle Funeral Home in Lindale.

The crash remains under investigation.