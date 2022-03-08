x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Lindale native Miranda Lambert named ACM Entertainer of the Year

She also earned the Video of the Year award for the music video of her song with Elle King, "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)."

LINDALE, Texas — Editor's note: This video is from November 2020. 

Lindale native Miranda Lambert took home the top award Monday night at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards. 

Lambert received the Entertainer of the Year award out of fellow nominees Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Eric Church and Luke Combs. 

She also earned the Video of the Year award for the music video of her song with Elle King, "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)."  

Lambert was nominated this year in the Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year categories. The Album of the Year nomination was for "The Marfa Tapes," a collaborative studio album by Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall. 

In her career, Lambert has won three Grammy Awards, 29 Academy of Country Music Awards, six American Country Awards, seven CMT Music Awards and 14 Country Music Association Awards.

RELATED: East Texas gospel group, Miranda Lambert receive Grammy nominations

RELATED: Miranda Lambert celebrates Lindale music scene growth in campaign honoring hometowns

In Other News

Jacksonville baseball team shows support for Ukraine