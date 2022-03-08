Lindale native Miranda Lambert named ACM Entertainer of the Year

She also earned the Video of the Year award for the music video of her song with Elle King, "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)."

Lindale native Miranda Lambert took home the top award Monday night at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards.

Lambert received the Entertainer of the Year award out of fellow nominees Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Eric Church and Luke Combs.

Lambert was nominated this year in the Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year categories. The Album of the Year nomination was for "The Marfa Tapes," a collaborative studio album by Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall.