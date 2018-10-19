Since its opening in 2015, The Cannery's vision was to bring more musical talent and opportunities to the city of Lindale.

Tonight, that came true with the designation of the city as a "Music Friendly Community."

"It means an opportunity for the young people in our area over north, east and central Texas to be able to have a place to be able to come and play their music," said Mayor Jeff Daugherty.

However, this title did not come without some work. When Chad Franke decided to develop an old canning factory into what's now The Cannery, a hub for entertainment.

"So the Pink Pistol moved into The Cannery and that's when Love & War then they came out of Dallas and their heart for music, entertainment and Texas culture it just was a wonderful fit and we felt we could work together to kind of cultivate it," Franke said.

Between all the businesses at The Cannery, there are six stages of different sizes for musicians to perform.

"We have vision to start with music, but we want to see it all, we want to see it happen and we think that large things can be coming across our way now," Franke said.

Franke said when he was developing The Cannery, he also partnered with the city to develop downtown.

"When you look at people coming for entertainment then they hit the restaurants, you know they hit the different retail spots," said Franke. "So Lindale's growing in leaps and bounds."

© 2018 KYTX