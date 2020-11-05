LINDALE, Texas — One thing the COVID-19 pandemic has shown is people's humanity and charity toward each other. For those dedicated to helping others, however, the way they help others has changed.

The Lindale-based International Mission Organization is a international, inter-denominational training organization for Christian missionaries.

"We train and send young people out all over the world helping out after earthquakes and other disasters," Chris Lascelles, one of the organization's ministers, said. "There’s a lot of suffering right now. There’s a lot of stress and distress economically in the fallout of the COVID-19 [pandemic], and we asked the question well what do we have to help bring some relief."

They found their answer in the 200 acres of hay fields they one the property.



"We thought we would set up a small farm relief program where we give up to 150 bales [of hay] to each person just to bring a little bit of relief and hopefully encouragement to these families," Lascelles said.

Many on the staff have a farming background and are using their experience and equipment on the property to help make the hay available for those who need it.

"I put an ad on Facebook marketplace and within seven minutes, the first 850 bales that we did were spoken for," Lascelles said. "The spirit of generosity we’ve been on the receiving end of that as well and it’s exciting to be part of helping others."

The organization's charity is going a long way to help farmers during a uniquely difficult time.

"We tend to get the smaller farmers, the people who have got a few animals, maybe just even a horse to feed," Lascelles said. "To them it makes a big impact."

Lascelles says they will continue cutting hay throughout the summer and possibly into the fall.

If you are in need of hay you can contact the group at this email address: ywamhay@gmail.com

When they have some hay available, they will get back in touch with you.