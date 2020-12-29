Lindale Police arrest 4 people on aggravated kidnapping charges

The arrests were made after the department received a compliant from a person stating they had been taken against their will while a weapon was displayed.

LINDALE, Texas — The Lindale Police Department has arrested 4 people in connection with aggravated kidnapping, organized criminal activity and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to police, on Monday December7, the department received a complaint from a citizen stating they had been taken against their will by individuals they knew while a weapon was displayed.

After arriving at another location in the city, with the weapon still displayed, the individuals responsible preceded to assault the victim.

An investigation was conducted and was determined the victim’s story was corroborated during interviews with one of the suspects.

Warrants were obtained for McKaylah Fruge, Vernon Morris, Anthony Waymire, and Zoey Stevens on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and aggravated kidnapping.

All four have been arrested.