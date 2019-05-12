LINDALE, Texas — The Lindale Police Department is seeking information about a burglary at a hotel in Lindale.

According to Lindale police, security video shows two men walking around with a duffel bag and are believed to be the suspects.

Police say tools were taken from a storage room at the Hampton Inn Hotel located at 3505 South Main Street.

Lindale PD

Authorities say the men's vehicle is described as a dark blue Chevy Silverado or a GMC Sierra pickup truck.

Lindale PD

Anyone with information regarding these individuals is asked to contact Det. Curtis Philpot at 903-882-3313 or by email at curtisp@lindaletx.gov.