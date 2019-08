LINDALE, Texas — The Lindale Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a woman involved in a hit and run accident.

According to police, the woman was involved in a hit and run at a Walmart parking lot in Lindale.

Police say she is driving a maroon-colored SUV, possibly a Kia Sportage.

Lindale PD

If you have any information about this woman, contact Detective Curtis Philpot by email at curtisp@lindaletx.gov or call 903-882-3313.