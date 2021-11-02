YOU SHOULD KNOW: Lindale police provide information regarding winter weather ahead

LINDALE, Texas — East Texas will be experiencing freezing temperatures that are below the norm over the next few days.
Lindale city officials have provided information regarding the winter weather ahead.
- Please try to avoid bridges in the area as they will be the first to ice over. The city is already experiencing issues with icing.
- The city has already gathered materials and resources to treat the roadways to try to prevent/ hamper the amount of ice buildup to keep the roadways open. With that being said, there could be some road closures due to the conditions present.
- As of right now, starting Saturday at noon, Perryman Road from WoodSprings to Hwy 69 (S. Main) will be barricaded. This is a small stretch of road but one with a steep hill that doesn't do well with ice. Drivers can go down WoodSprings to the light at Eagle Spirit to gain access to S. Main.
- Due to the freezing weather, the bathrooms at Pool Park and Faulkner Park will be deactivated and closed so that the pipes don't burst.
- If you see any water leaks coming from the ground or in neighborhoods, please call the Lindale Police Department at 903-882-3313.
- If you are worried about your pipes, please take insulation precautions as much as possible, or heat up the room where the outside pipes are connected, or let some water run to keep the fluids moving and prevent icing.
- All Emergency Services will be prioritized to handle calls that are the most serious in nature first. Lower level calls will be dealt with in a timely manner. Please be patient.
- If you lose power in your area, please contact Lindale PD as quickly as possible.
- Please bring your animals inside. Make room in the garage. Do what it takes to ensure your animal does not freeze to death. Do not leave your dogs chained up outside. If you see something like this, please let us know so we can correct the problem with the homeowner. Keep your animals safe.
If you don't have to get out, then don't. If you must drive this weekend and into next week, please slow down, take extra time to get to your destination safely, and notify someone of where you are going and the route you are taking.