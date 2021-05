If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the LPD at (9030 882-3313. You call can remain anonymous.

LINDALE, Texas — The Lindale Police Department is searching for a teen who has been missing since Thursday.

According to police, Katelynne Lastelly, 17, was last seen Thursday night at an address near Mt. Sylvan Rd. and South St. in Lindale.

Lastelly stands 5'6 and weighs about 140 pounds. She has black hair, with some red spots, and may be with an unknown male.