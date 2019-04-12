LINDALE, Texas — The Lindale Police Department is one of multiple agencies currently involved in a manhunt.

According to the LPD, officials are searching for a Thomas Sweet, 28, in the area surrounding County Road 499 and County Road 431. Officers spotted his vehicle in the area before he fled.

Sweet has active warrants for burglary and theft. He is wanted by multiple agencies.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office, the Smith County Precinct 5 Constable's Office and the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office are also involved in the search.

"If you see a man that is not wearing a uniform or insignia of law enforcement around your property and appears suspicious, please contact 911 and report your location and what you see," the LPD said in a statement. "We do not have a clothing description, but he may be wearing sweats."

The Lindale ISD Police Department says they will accompany buses through the affected area while students are being dropped off..

CBS19 has a crew at the scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.