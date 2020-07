Police are asking drivers to avoid the affected area for the "foreseeable future."

LINDALE, Texas — The Lindale Police Department is alerting drivers to a major accident on Interstate 20.

According to the LPD, the crash occurred in the westbound lane, just west of mile marker 557. Motorists are urged to use the Jim Hogg Road exit.

"Please avoid this area for the foreseeable future as traffic is at a standstill," the LPD said in a statement.