Lindale police working multiple traffic accidents along I-20

Details are limited, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

LINDALE, Texas — The Lindale Police Department is working multiple traffic accidents along Interstate 20.

According to the LPD, they are asking drivers to avoid the stretch of I-20 in the city as crews work to clear the scenes.

Witnesses say westbound traffic has been stalled for more than hour near the Carroll/Van exit.

Police are also responding to an accident at the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 849 and County Road 472.