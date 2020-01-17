LINDALE, Texas — An East Texas high school student just earned herself a spot at the Texas All-State Music Ensemble.

Chloe Harbuck is a junior at Lindale High School and has some impressive french horn skills. Over 66,000 students across the state auditioned for the prestigious honor. Out of all those musicians, she was one of the 1,795 students selected to perform.

“I'm very excited. I was very shocked at first, but I'm very excited to go,” Chole said.

Chloe joined band when she was in the 6th grade and hasn’t put her instrument down ever since. She puts in about three hours of practice each day ever since the first day of the school.

While it was tough balancing other things like homework, Harbuck says it was well worth it and hopes to make it again next year.

“Next year we’re moving on to 4A, so I can either choose team A or HES-BB and I'm gonna try to reach for team EA to do 6A again so do the same thing,” Chloe said.

Susan Scott, the Lindale High School Assistant Band Director, says Chloe is making everyone proud. “It's such an honor for us as her directors, the whole staff at Lindale,” Scott said. “It's such an honor for Chloe because Texas is so huge and for her to come from a school as small as Lindale and be able to be on that big of a stage, and compete in 6A, and advance to the state in 6A, is such a huge accomplishment for her."

Being selected for All-State is the highest honor a music student in Texas can receive. She along with other Texas high school band members selected will perform concerts in front of thousands of music lovers.

I think it's been since 2011 that we've had an all-state member from the Lindale band.

"Chloe just has such a great work ethic and obviously she's really talented," Scott said. "It's a joy to teach her and it's a joy to see kids have that kind of accomplishment and get to achieve their goals."

Chloe will be heading to San Antonio on February 12-15 to perform in the Texas All-State Music Ensemble.