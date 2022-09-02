Lindale ISD trustees set lower tax rate, approve $43 million budget

At a special called meeting, the board approved a $43.3 million budget and adopted a total tax rate of $1.1696 per $100 valuation.

LINDALE, Texas — Lindale ISD trustees this week approved a property tax rate two cents lower than last year's rate.

Lindale ISD said a 5 percent increase in student enrollment and need for additional teachers and staff to serve those students are the reasons for the rise in the district's budget.

Current enrollment is at 4,490 students.