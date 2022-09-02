Lindale ISD trustees set lower tax rate, approve $43 million budget

LINDALE, Texas — Lindale ISD trustees this week approved a property tax rate two cents lower than last year's rate.
At a special called meeting, the board approved a $43.3 million budget and adopted a total tax rate of $1.1696 per $100 valuation. The new rate is 2.24 cents less than last year’s tax rate.
Lindale ISD said a 5 percent increase in student enrollment and need for additional teachers and staff to serve those students are the reasons for the rise in the district's budget.
Current enrollment is at 4,490 students.
“The Lindale community is fortunate to have a great school board that manages the tax rates so effectively,” said Superintendent Stan Surratt. “The LISD Board of Trustees has cut the total tax rate more than 22 cents over the last four years. To cut the tax rate, again, while managing the growth of the district is a wonderful blessing for Lindale property owners.”