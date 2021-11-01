Lindale woman gets another 30 years in connection with Tyler man's 2019 death

LINDALE, Texas — A Lindale woman was sentenced to another 30 years in prison for her involvement in a Longview robbery that led to a Tyler man's death in 2019.
Hannah Leigh McCartney, 31, pleaded guilty to aggravated kidnapping in the 241st District Court Monday morning.
She was sentenced to 30 years on a murder charge in the 188th District Court in Gregg County for the death of LaDarius Breon Dockins-Bell in May.
Judge Jack Skeen Jr. told McCartney her latest sentence would run at the same time as her sentence out of Gregg County.
