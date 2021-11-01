Lindale woman gets another 30 years in connection with Tyler man's 2019 death

Hannah Leigh McCartney, 31, pleaded guilty to aggravated kidnapping in the 241st District Court Monday morning.

LINDALE, Texas — A Lindale woman was sentenced to another 30 years in prison for her involvement in a Longview robbery that led to a Tyler man's death in 2019.

She was sentenced to 30 years on a murder charge in the 188th District Court in Gregg County for the death of LaDarius Breon Dockins-Bell in May.

Judge Jack Skeen Jr. told McCartney her latest sentence would run at the same time as her sentence out of Gregg County.