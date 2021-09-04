Lindale’s American Legion to host car show

The car show will help benefit the legion, veterans and scholarships.

LINDALE, Texas — Saturday, Lindale's American Legion Post #15 will be hosting its biggest fundraiser event of the year, a car show and it's going to help a lot of people.

They’re expected to have about 300 cars on display, according to Rusty Morris, Vice Commander of the Legion post.

Morris has been putting together car shows for some time now. This one will be helping the legion, veterans, and even scholarships.

"This will be our biggest fundraiser for the year probably," said Morris

David Bowen, the Commander of American Legion #15 in Lindale, explains how someone can join the American Legion.

"Veterans, family members, or sons of ones that served in war from World War II can join," Bowen said.

Anyone meeting the criteria to join would have access to things like the lake, fishing boats, camp sites, and a congregation site.

"All of our income is from our membership dues or from events like we are having this weekend, our particular post doesn’t have a bar or restaurant so our money is from fundraisers and donations from our members and the public.”