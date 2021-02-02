Linden-Kildare CISD names former Houston Oiler as new head football coach

Originally from Snyder, Kyle Freeman is coming to Northeast Texas from Edna where he has served as co-defensive coordinator.

LINDEN, Texas — Linden-Kildare CISD has named Kyle Freeman, a former Houston Oiler, as their new head football coach and athletic director.

Originally from Snyder, Freeman is coming to Northeast Texas from Edna where he has served as co-defensive coordinator. He also served as the head football coach at Ozona for four seasons. He has 25 years of coaching experience.

Freeman was an All-American in track and football at Angelo State and was the Division II National Champion in shot put twice.

In addition, after his years of playing football and track at Angelo State, he was picked up in the seventh round of the 1991 NFL Draft by the Houston Oilers. His playing career was cut short after a few years with an injury and that is when he got into coaching.