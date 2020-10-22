All campuses will close Thursday at 12:30 p.m.

LINDEN, Texas — Linden-Kildare CISD is closing all campuses On Thursday due to a rise in COVID-19 cases among Elementary staff.

According to the district, all three campuses will close at 12:30 p.m. and will be closed Friday as well.

"Closing all three campuses will allow us to do a deep cleaning on each campus and help us evaluate the extent of the spread among staff," said Superintendent Keri Winters in a Facebook post.