TYLER, Texas — A new bargain shopping option, Tyler Liquidations, will soon be available in Tyler.

The store will sell general merchandise from popular stores like Target, Amazon and Walmart, according to owner Kayla Ivey.

“Our inventory will change every week and throughout the week,” she said.