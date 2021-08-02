YOU SHOULD KNOW: Liquor laws in Texas

CBS19 spoke to the experts about why you can't by alcohol on Sunday and much more.

TYLER, Texas — Most of the 21-and-up crowd in Texas is aware of the fact you can't buy liquor on Sundays or after 9 p.m. any other night of the week. Why is this though?

According to Lance Lively, the Executive Director of the Texas Package Store Association, the reason has nothing to do with the Blue Laws.

"For us, it's an economic issue," says Lively. "You take profits of six days, you spread them over seven. The legislation doesn't say we have to be open, but if our competitors are open, by golly, we're gonna have to open, so it literally by de facto, forces liquor stores to open on Sunday. And what happens when you have to open a seventh day, you have to hire more people, utility costs go up, insurance costs go up. And if all those costs go up, where do you think the liquor store owner is gonna make that up? They're gonna have to raise their prices."

That's right, many liquor stores actually don't want to be open on Sundays because it will cut into their profits and cause their overhead costs to rise.

"Those laws have been in place for a number of decades, essentially, since Texas began legalizing alcohol sales back in 1935," says Chris Porter with the TABC. "One of the things we do see just about every legislative session is a bill that's submitted by a member to reverse the current prohibition against alcohol sales at liquor stores on Sundays. And so far, that hasn't actually been passed"

Chris says that's not the only misconception about the laws governing liquor stores.

"The Texas Legislature essentially made every city and every county in Texas wet back in 1935, after prohibition was repealed," says Porter. "And so it was the voters of Texas who actually then went back and conducted their own elections and made most of those locations dry. So what we've seen over the ensuing period is a number of counties across Texas have voted to reverse that change. You know, it's taken several decades, but I think we're now to the point where there are about only five totally dry counties in the entire state of Texas out of 254 counties."

Until recently, the only way you could have more than five liquor store licenses, was by teaming up with a blood relative, a practice called consanguinity.

"What the law states is that a single individual can only have a certain number of liquor or package store permits, that's going to be liquor stores in the state of Texas," says Porter. "Now, you can, you can combine the number of liquor stores you hold if a member of your blood relation has a similar number. So you can essentially go from having five and if your brother has five, then you can combine your permits, and then one person can have 10."

However, that law just changed two years ago.

"This last session in 2019, they did change the rules to where a single entity can now hold up to 250 liquor permits as opposed to simply five like like they did previously."

One item that State Legislators are working on for this session, is making alcohol to go a permanent thing.

"We are supportive of this legislation, we're hopeful that it does pass," says Lively. "We've been sending letters out to elected officials to try to get their attention, working in coordination with other industry partners, like the beer wholesalers, the wine and spirits, wholesalers, as well as the Texas Restaurant Association. So we're working hard to pass that law."

State Senator Robert Nichols who represents district three and is the vice chair of the business and commerce committee agrees.