TEXAS, USA — The coronavirus pandemic may have slowed down a lot of activities across the state, but some East Texas cities will still celebrate America's independence.

CBS19 has compiled a list of 4th of July activities across the Piney Woods:

June 27 - Blast Over Bullard; 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. at Bullard High School (Bullard)

June 27 - Freedom Boom; 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. at McMillan Park (Van)

July 3 - Celebrate America Fireworks Show; 7:30 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church (Tyler)

July 3 - Community Fireworks Show; 9 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the Atlanta Fire Department (Atlanta)

July 3 - Visit Palestine Fireworks Show; 8:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. at Steven Bennett Park (Palestine)

July 4 - Concert and Fireworks; 5 p.m. at the Lake Striker Resort (Reklaw)

July 4 - Fireworks and Freedom (Drive-in event only); 9:30 p.m. at the Longview Convention Complex (Longview)

July 4 - Fireworks Extravaganza; 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.; at Kilgore City Park (Kilgore)

July 4 - Fireworks in the Park; 5 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the Overton Municipal Park (Overton)

July 4 - Fireworks Show (Drive-in event only); 9:15 p.m. at Lake Forest Park (Henderson)

July 4 - Fireworks Show; 9 p.m. - 10 p.m. at the Mineola Civic Center (Mineola)

July 4 - Lake Hawkins Fireworks Show; 9 p.m. - 10 p.m. at the Lake Hawkins RV Park (Hawkins)

If you know of a celebration we can add to the list, text us at (903) 600-2600.

