LIST: Boil water notices issued for East Texas residents

In lieu of boiling, you can purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Boil water notices are being issued across East Texas.

Due to low water pressure caused by multiple issues related to the extreme cold weather, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) is requiring area water systems to notify customers of the need to boil their water prior to consumption.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

CBS19 has compiled a list of water suppliers that have enacted boil water notices:

City of Arp

City of Canton

City of Rusk

City of Lufkin

City of Whitehouse

Gallatin Water Supply

Gum Creek Water Supply

North Cherokee Water Supply

Tyler Water Utilities

Walnut Grove Water Supply

West Gregg Special Utility District

West Jacksonville Water Supply

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, respective water system officials will notify customers the water is safe for consumption.

The City of Kilgore has implemented Stage 3 water restrictions.

"Normal winter usage is 800 gallons per minute in Kilgore, we are currently at 2,500 gallons per minute (highest usage ever), and we can only produce water at 1,300 gallons per minute," the City of Kilgore said in a statement. "In other words, we're running out of water and we need your help."

What you need to do:

We believe that yesterday's freezing temperatures burst pipes around town creating the increased demand. If you find a burst pipe, please call 903-984-5081 to request a disconnect. If you don't get an answer there, please call 903-983-1559 which is the Non-emergency PD line. If you are not home or at the business that you own, please have someone local go check for leaks or burst pipes. Use water only when necessary - avoid baths, long showers, laundry and other high water uses. Slow your drip! If you have your faucets running full on, please slow them down to a drip. If we are not able to slow demand, we will need to institute Stage 4 restrictions which curtails all use. Please do your part to help. We can do this together!