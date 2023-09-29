LIST: Check out these films showing at Liberty Hall this holiday season

The upcoming movie lineup will begin in October and run through December.

TYLER, Texas — With the holiday season ahead of us, Liberty Hall in Tyler is showcasing a variety of fan-favorite movies perfect for all ages.

The upcoming movie lineup will begin in on Saturday, Oct. 21 and run through Saturday, Dec. 23.

To purchase your tickets, you can visit LibertyTyler.com for additional information.

Here is the movie lineup below:

Hocus Pocus (1993)

Showtime: Saturday, Oct. 21 at 2 p.m.

General admission tickets are $7.55 or $5.60 for students

Make sure to dress up as your favorite Sanderson Sister or character from Hocus Pocus. Doors are expected to open at 1 p.m.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show: The Live Show (18+)

Showtimes: Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28 at 11 p.m.

The tickets will include a prop bag and cost $19.25

Doors are expected to open at 10 p.m.

JMT Entertainment presents: The Haggards

Showtime: Thursday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m.

The tickets will range from $39 to $59

Doors are expected to open at 6 p.m.

Purple Rain (1984)

Showtime: Saturday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m.

General admission tickets cost $9.50 or $7.55 for students

Doors are expected to open at 6 p.m.

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

Showtime: Thursday, Nov. 30 at 8:30 p.m.

General admission tickets cost $9.50 or $7.55 for students

Doors are expected to open at 7:30 p.m.

JMT Music Entertainment presents: Merry Motown Christmas

Showtime: Friday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.

The tickets will range from $25 to $45

Doors are expected to open at 6 p.m.

Frozen (Sing-Along)

Showtime: Saturday, Dec. 2 at 2 p.m.

General admission tickets cost $7.55 or $5.60 for students

Doors are expected to open at 1 p.m.

White Christmas (Sing-Along)

Showtime: Friday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m.

General admission tickets cost $9.50 or $7.55 for students

Doors are expected to open at 6 p.m.

Texas Flood

Showtime: Saturday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.

The tickets start at $35.82 and range to $165.80

Doors are expected to open at 6 p.m.

B. Darrow Entertainment presents: Gene Watson

Showtime: Thursday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m.

The tickets will range from $55 to $70

Doors are expected to open at 6 p.m.

It's a Wonderful Life (Original Black and White)

Showtime: Friday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m.

General admission tickets cost $9.50 or $7.55 for students

Doors are expected to open at 6 p.m.

Stardom Entertainment presents: Elvis Blue Suede Christmas

Showtime: Saturday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.

The tickets will range from $25 to $50

Doors are expected to open at 6 p.m.

Christmas Memories: An Evening with Barry Corbin