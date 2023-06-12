LIST: Juneteenth celebrations in East Texas

June 19 marks Juneteenth, a federal holiday that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States.

See which cities are participating in celebrations across East Texas below:

Tyler

Majesty Event Center's 3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration

This event is scheduled for June 17 from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. at the Majestic Event Center at 900 W Bow Street Tyler.

Live music will be featured from a 24/7 band and DJ Infamous X all night. A semi-casual dress code is required for attendees.

Diverse food and drinks will be available for purchase during this event. If you are a vendor interested in hosting, contact Majesty Event Center at (903) 630-8313 for more information.

A portion of the proceedings will benefit the Custom Truckers Scholarship Fund for students in the East Texas community.

Majesty Event Center 900 W Bow Street Tyler, TX 75702

Presale tickets start at $20 and tickets will be sold at the door for $30 each.

Note: No reentry and byob (bring your own bottle) is allowed at this event.

Texas African American Museum's Juneteenth Celebration

This event is scheduled for June 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Texas African American Museum in Tyler. Light refreshments will be served.

Vendors interested in this event can fill out this form. Set up begins at 9 a.m.

The location address is 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd Tyler.

Rusk

This parade is set to begin at 11 a.m. in downtown Rusk on June 17.

Make sure to plan ahead, the parade lineup will start at 10:30 a.m. sharp. Attendance cost is FREE.

Dr. Atkins, profound Black history speaker will be the head speaker joined by Nicole Mitchell, Jacksonville business woman.

Nacogdoches

This celebration begins at 11 a.m. and will end at 2 p.m. on June 17.

It will be held in downtown Nacogdoches and is FREE attendance.

Complimentary food and activities will be available for the entire family.

Gladewater

This celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Weldon Bumble Bee Park in Gladewater on June 17.

The cost of attendance is FREE for all.

The event will feature a variety of different food vendors, live music, and un activities for children.

Longview

This parade is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. on June 17 on Ryder Street. Participates must have entry registration by 7 p.m. on June 15.

Registration will be held at the Broughton Recreation Center at 801 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Individuals interested in joining in on the Longview Juneteenth celebration need to fill out this form.

For more information call, (903) 237-1276.

The picnic is promptly set to start after the parade ends up until 6 p.m. It will be held at Broughton Park at 801 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Live music, inflatables and a variety of food vendors will be on site.

Lufkin

This parade will start at 10 a.m. and will be held in Brandon Park in Lufkin on June 17. Cost of attendance is FREE for all.

The address for this event is 1612 Keltys St. Lufkin.

Free food will be available along with live entertainment, bounce houses, and so much more.

Gilmer

This celebration is scheduled to be on June 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Gilmer.

Tickets are available to purchase for $30 which includes a $5 city permit fee, exclusively for food vendors.

Live entertainment will be provided by 102.7 and 106.9 The Blaze, Front Cover Band, Low D and many more.

A parade is set to be scheduled along with a car show, soul food contest, tractor show, and a kids play area.