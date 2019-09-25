TYLER, Texas — There are five confirmed cases of infant botulism reported in East Texas, according to NET Health.

Troup - 2 cases

Tyler - 1 case

Mineola - 1 case

Lindale - 1 case

NET Health says the Lindale case was confirmed earlier this month and is the most recently confirmed case.

Doctors are searching for a possible correlation between the cases. However, they are being treated as isolated cases at this time.

NET Health says there is also a sixth possible case of infant botulism in East Texas in the Troup-area, however that case has not yet been confirmed. The child is currently at the Children's Medical Center in Dallas.

According to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, the disease is caused by toxins produced by the bacteria Clostridium botulinum. When an infant inhales or ingests the toxin, the disease can lead to respiratory illness, paralysis or death.

Infants can get botulism from food or dust, among other materials. The department says parents should not give children under 12 months raw honey, as honey carries the risk of carrying infected spores.