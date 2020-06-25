LIST: COVID-19 causes East Texas restaurants to permanently close their doors

TEXAS, USA — The coronavirus has been detrimental to businesses across the nation.
Here in East Texas, it has caused numerous restaurants to close their doors.
CBS19 has compiled a list of eateries that have closed due to COVID-19:
- Grub (Tyler)
- Chuck E Cheese (Tyler)
- Old Chicago (Tyler)
- Jack Ryan's (Tyler)
- Crust (Tyler)
- El Charro on the Ridge (Tyler)
- Manny's Mucho Taco (Tyler)
- Potbelly (Tyler)
- Strada (Tyler)
