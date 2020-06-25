LIST: COVID-19 causes East Texas restaurants to permanently close their doors

CBS19 has compiled a list of eateries that have closed due to the coronavirus.

TEXAS, USA — The coronavirus has been detrimental to businesses across the nation.

Here in East Texas, it has caused numerous restaurants to close their doors.

CBS19 has compiled a list of eateries that have closed due to COVID-19:

Grub (Tyler)

Chuck E Cheese (Tyler)

Old Chicago (Tyler)

Jack Ryan's (Tyler)

Crust (Tyler)

El Charro on the Ridge (Tyler)

Manny's Mucho Taco (Tyler)

Potbelly (Tyler)

Strada (Tyler)