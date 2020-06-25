x
LIST: COVID-19 causes East Texas restaurants to permanently close their doors

CBS19 has compiled a list of eateries that have closed due to the coronavirus.
TEXAS, USA — The coronavirus has been detrimental to businesses across the nation.

Here in East Texas, it has caused numerous restaurants to close their doors.

CBS19 has compiled a list of eateries that have closed due to COVID-19:

  • Grub (Tyler)
  • Chuck E Cheese (Tyler)
  • Old Chicago (Tyler)
  • Jack Ryan's (Tyler)
  • Crust (Tyler)
  • El Charro on the Ridge (Tyler)
  • Manny's Mucho Taco (Tyler)
  • Potbelly (Tyler)
  • Strada (Tyler)

If you know of a business that has closed due to COVID-19, please text us at (903) 600-2600. 

