Reports of storm damage are making their way into the CBS19 newsroom as severe storms roll through East Texas.

According to the National Weather Service, damage has been reported in the following areas:

ANDERSON COUNTY

  • No significant damage reported

ANGELINA COUNTY

  • No significant damage reported

CAMP COUNTY

  • No significant damage reported

CASS COUNTY

  • No significant damage reported

CHEROKEE COUNTY

  • Large tree reported down on County Road 4256, southwest of Rusk

GREGG COUNTY

  • No significant damage reported

HARRISON COUNTY

  • No significant damage reported

HENDERSON COUNTY

  • No significant damage reported

HOUSTON COUNTY

  • No significant damage reported

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY

  • No significant damage reported

PANOLA COUNTY

  • No significant damage reported

RUSK COUNTY

  • No significant damage reported

SABINE COUNTY

  • No significant damage reported

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY

  • No significant damage reported

SHELBY COUNTY

  • No significant damage reported

SMITH COUNTY

  • No significant damage reported

TITUS COUNTY

  • No significant damage reported

TRINITY COUNTY

  • No significant damage reported

UPSHUR COUNTY

  • No significant damage reported

VAN ZANDT COUNTY

  • No significant damage reported

WOOD COUNTY

  • No significant damage reported

CBS19 will update this list throughout the day as more reports come in.

