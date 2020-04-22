Reports of storm damage are making their way into the CBS19 newsroom as severe storms roll through East Texas.
According to the National Weather Service, damage has been reported in the following areas:
ANDERSON COUNTY
- No significant damage reported
ANGELINA COUNTY
- No significant damage reported
CAMP COUNTY
- No significant damage reported
CASS COUNTY
- No significant damage reported
CHEROKEE COUNTY
- Large tree reported down on County Road 4256, southwest of Rusk
GREGG COUNTY
- No significant damage reported
HARRISON COUNTY
- No significant damage reported
HENDERSON COUNTY
- No significant damage reported
HOUSTON COUNTY
- No significant damage reported
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY
- No significant damage reported
PANOLA COUNTY
- No significant damage reported
RUSK COUNTY
- No significant damage reported
SABINE COUNTY
- No significant damage reported
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY
- No significant damage reported
SHELBY COUNTY
- No significant damage reported
SMITH COUNTY
- No significant damage reported
TITUS COUNTY
- No significant damage reported
TRINITY COUNTY
- No significant damage reported
UPSHUR COUNTY
- No significant damage reported
VAN ZANDT COUNTY
- No significant damage reported
WOOD COUNTY
- No significant damage reported
CBS19 will update this list throughout the day as more reports come in.
