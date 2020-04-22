Reports of storm damage are making their way into the CBS19 newsroom as severe storms roll through East Texas.

According to the National Weather Service, damage has been reported in the following areas:

ANDERSON COUNTY

No significant damage reported

ANGELINA COUNTY

No significant damage reported

CAMP COUNTY

No significant damage reported

CASS COUNTY

No significant damage reported

CHEROKEE COUNTY

Large tree reported down on County Road 4256, southwest of Rusk

GREGG COUNTY

No significant damage reported

HARRISON COUNTY

No significant damage reported

HENDERSON COUNTY

No significant damage reported

HOUSTON COUNTY

No significant damage reported

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY

No significant damage reported

PANOLA COUNTY

No significant damage reported

RUSK COUNTY

No significant damage reported

SABINE COUNTY

No significant damage reported

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY

No significant damage reported

SHELBY COUNTY

No significant damage reported

SMITH COUNTY

No significant damage reported

TITUS COUNTY

No significant damage reported

TRINITY COUNTY

No significant damage reported

UPSHUR COUNTY

No significant damage reported

VAN ZANDT COUNTY

No significant damage reported

WOOD COUNTY

No significant damage reported

CBS19 will update this list throughout the day as more reports come in.



