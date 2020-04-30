TYLER, Texas — On Monday, Governor Greg Abbott announced the first phase of the State of Texas' ongoing plan to safely and strategically reopen while minimizing the spread of COVID-19.

Under Phase I, certain services and activities are allowed to open with limited occupancy, and the Texas Department of State Health Services is issuing minimum standard health protocols for all businesses and individuals to follow.

By way of Gov. Abbott's Executive Order (GA-18), all restaurants, retail shops and movie theaters are permitted to reopen on Friday, May 1. Businesses in counties with more than five confirmed coronavirus cases must limit their capacity to 25% of their listed occupancy. Counties with five or fewer laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 may, on an individualized basis, increase occupancy limits to up to 50% for restaurants, retail, shopping malls, museums and libraries, and movie theaters if they meet certain criteria.

CBS19 has compiled a list of East Texas businesses who say they will open their dining rooms and stores to the public on May 1:

Traditions (Tyler)

Jalapeño Tree (All locations)

Brig Street Kitchen & Tap (Edom)

Tio's Back Porch Restaurant (Winona)

Ramsey Fritz Jewels (Tyler)

1836 Texas Kitchen (Tyler)

Buttercups Bakery & Cafe (Gladewater)

Brisket Love Barbeque & Icehouse (Lindale)

Posado's (All locations)

Mercado's (All locations)

Texas Music City Grill (Tyler and Lindale)

Happy's Fish House (Tyler)

Shell Shack (Tyler)

La Frontera & Mariscos 7 Mare (Jacksonville)

Papacita's (Tyler and Longview)

Boards & Bites Cafe (Tyler)

Tyler Athletics (Tyler and Longview)

Krawdaddy's (Longview)

Villa Montez (Tyler)

Moore's Store (Ben Wheeler)

Daniel Boone's Grill & Tavern (Tyler)

Wawa's (Athens)

Cotton Patch Cafe (All locations)

Saltgrass Steakhouse (Tyler and Longview)

Just Pies (Tyler)

Clear Springs (Tyler)

Ole West Bean & Burger (Athens)

Lago del Pino (Tyler)

Wade's Place (Chandler)

Dog Tags Restaurant & Taproom (Tyler)

Lola's Handcrafted Kitchen (Tyler)

Javi's (Tyler)

C. Rojo's Taqueria (Tyler)

FD's Grill House (Tyler)

Dakotas Chophouse (Tyler)

Rick's on the Square (Tyler)

Which Wich (Tyler)

Paciugo Gelato Caffè (Tyler)

The Grove (Tyler)

Republic Icehouse (Tyler)

Bernard's (Tyler)

Times Square Grand Slam (Tyler)

El Sombrero No. 1 (Longview)

Kitt's Kornbread Sandwich & Pie Bar (Jefferson)

Villaggio del Vino (Tyler)

Downtown D'Lites (Kilgore)

Global Graphics (Kilgore)

Circle Cafe (Kilgore)

Loco Meaux (Kilgore)

Cole & Co. (Tyler)

Brigitta's Hungarian Restaurant (Kilgore)

Pietro's (Longview)

Cheddar's (All locations)

Bridgette’s (Tyler)

Harley's (Tyler)

Susan Robinson Jewelry (Tyler)

Bruno's Pizza & Pasta (Old Jacksonville Highway location in Tyler)

blue. house of jewelry (Tyler)

Goodwill of East Texas, Inc. (All locations)

Jimmy's Egg (Tyler)

Walk-On's (Tyler)

The Porch at ETX Brewing Company (Tyler)

Sweet Gourmet (Tyler)

NOTE: Hours of operation may be different than normal and some restaurants may be catering to reservations only. Please contact the respective establishments for more information.

REOPENING TEXAS - PHASE I

All museums and libraries may open under the same 25% occupancy limitation, but interactive areas of museums must remain closed. State libraries and museums will open by May 1, and local public museums and libraries may reopen only if permitted by the local government. Single-person offices may reopen, as well.

Churches and places of worship remain open. Outdoor sports are allowed to resume so long as no more than four participants are playing together at one time. Certain social distancing practices must also be followed. Local government operations, including county and municipal government operations relating to permitting, recordation, and document-filing services, may reopen as determined by the local government.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has recommended minimum standard health protocols for all individuals, all employers and employees, as well as industry-specific protocols for retailers, retail customers, restaurants, restaurant patrons, movie theaters, movie theater customers, museums and libraries, museum and library customers outdoor sports participants, single-person offices and counties with low COVID-19 counts. These protocols are outlined in the Open Texas Checklists within the governor's report, Texans Helping Texans: The Governor's Report to Open Texas, beginning on page 20.

Phase I will begin Friday and continue until at least Monday, May 18. Meanwhile, Gov. Abbott says he will continue to evaluate the next steps for the state.

