LIST: East Texas school districts cancel classes due to Hurricane Laura

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane over Southeast Texas late Wednesday night.

TEXAS, USA — Some Deep East Texas school districts are canceling classes due to the threat of severe weather from Hurricane Laura.

A list of closures can be found below:

Alto ISD (Cherokee County) - Closed Aug. 27

- Closed Aug. 27 Big Sandy ISD (Polk County) - Closed Aug. 26 - 28

- Closed Aug. 26 - 28 Broaddus ISD (San Augustine County) - Remote learning Aug. 26, Closed Aug. 27 - 28

- Remote learning Aug. 26, Closed Aug. 27 - 28 Brookeland ISD (Jasper County) - Closed Aug. 25 - 28

- Closed Aug. 25 - 28 Chester ISD (Tyler County) - Closed Aug. 25 - 28

- Closed Aug. 25 - 28 Corrigan-Camden ISD (Polk County) - Closed Aug. 26 - 27

- Closed Aug. 26 - 27 Evadale ISD (Jasper County) - Closed Aug. 25 - 28

- Closed Aug. 25 - 28 Hemphill ISD (Sabine County) - Closed Aug. 26 - 28

- Closed Aug. 26 - 28 Huntington ISD (Angelina County) - Asynchronous learning Aug. 26 - 28

- Asynchronous learning Aug. 26 - 28 Jasper ISD (Jasper County) - Closed Aug. 25 - 28

- Closed Aug. 25 - 28 Livingston ISD (Polk County) - Closed Aug. 26-27; Remote learning Aug. 28

- Closed Aug. 26-27; Remote learning Aug. 28 Trinity ISD (Trinity County) - Closed Aug. 26 - 28

- Closed Aug. 26 - 28 Warren ISD (Jefferson County) - Closed Aug. 25 - 28

- Closed Aug. 25 - 28 West Sabine ISD (Sabine County) - Closed Aug. 26 - 28