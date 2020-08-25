LIST: East Texas school districts cancel classes due to Hurricane Laura

TEXAS, USA — Some Deep East Texas school districts are canceling classes due to the threat of severe weather from Hurricane Laura.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane over Southeast Texas late Wednesday night.
A list of closures can be found below:
- Alto ISD (Cherokee County) - Closed Aug. 27
- Big Sandy ISD (Polk County) - Closed Aug. 26 - 28
- Broaddus ISD (San Augustine County) - Remote learning Aug. 26, Closed Aug. 27 - 28
- Brookeland ISD (Jasper County) - Closed Aug. 25 - 28
- Chester ISD (Tyler County) - Closed Aug. 25 - 28
- Corrigan-Camden ISD (Polk County) - Closed Aug. 26 - 27
- Evadale ISD (Jasper County) - Closed Aug. 25 - 28
- Hemphill ISD (Sabine County) - Closed Aug. 26 - 28
- Huntington ISD (Angelina County) - Asynchronous learning Aug. 26 - 28
- Jasper ISD (Jasper County) - Closed Aug. 25 - 28
- Livingston ISD (Polk County) - Closed Aug. 26-27; Remote learning Aug. 28
- Trinity ISD (Trinity County) - Closed Aug. 26 - 28
- Warren ISD (Jefferson County) - Closed Aug. 25 - 28
- West Sabine ISD (Sabine County) - Closed Aug. 26 - 28
CBS19 will continue to update this article as more schools make decisions to cancel classes or move to remote learning.