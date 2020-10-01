Some East Texas school districts are releasing classes early due to the threat of severe weather.

Others are keeping parents aware that early release could be a possibility.

Below is a list of schools who are letting parents know Friday will be an early release day or there is the potential for one.

SPRING HILL ISD

Spring Hill Independent School District will release the junior high and high school campuses at 2 p.m. The primary and intermediate campuses will release at normal times.

"It is difficult to release primary and intermediate students early out of fear that parents will not be home when students depart the bus," Dr. Wayne Guidry said in a statement to CBS19. "We believe the most severe weather will arrive after dark, but we want to take this extra step to assure that all of our students arrive home safely."

Boys and Girls Club is als canceled for Friday. An update for athletic events is expected Friday afternoon.

"We will continue to monitor weather updates throughout the day and send out additional information as needed," Dr. Guidry said.

ALTO ISD

Due to predicted inclement weather, Alto Independent School District will release classes at 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

Students can be picked up from school at 12:30 p.m. and buses will begin running at 12:45 p.m.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but student and faculty safety are our priority," Alto ISD said in a statement.

Friday night’s girls basketball game will be played on Monday, January 13, at 5 p.m. in New Summerfield. The boys basketball game will be played at a later time.

"If there are any changes to this release schedule, you will be notified," Alto ISD said.

WINNSBORO ISD

Winnsboro Independent School District will has announced they will release classes at 1 p.m. on Friday. Buses will also run at 1 p.m.

MARTINSVILLE ISD

Martinsville Independent School District will release classes early on Friday.

According to the district, the elementary will release students at 12:45 p.m.. The junior high and high school will release classes at 1 p.m.

"We are taking these steps in order to be proactive and ensure the safety of each of our students, faculty, staff and parents," the district said in a Facebook post. "We will continue to monitor the forecast and update you if any changes to this schedule are made."

VAN ISD

Van Independent School Distirct says they will possibly have an early release day on Friday.

"An early release may be necessary to ensure that our buses are able to deliver students safely home and return to the bus barn before the storm hits," Van ISD said in a statement.

BULLARD ISD

Bullard Independent School District says they are aware of the severe weather looming over the area.

"Safety of our students and staff is our top priority," BISD said in a statement. "Stay tuned for possible early dismissal and possible cancellations/rescheduling of after-school activities."

UNION GROVE ISD

Union Grove Independent School District says they are closely monitoring the risk for severe weather Friday.

"We are watching the first wave of weather that will come through in the afternoon," UGISD said in a Facebook post. "If this hits at the time we release there is the possibility that we will hold students until it passes. We appreciate your cooperation."

NEW SUMMERFIELD ISD

New Summerfield Independent School District says they are keeping a close watch on the weather for Friday.

"The safety of our students and staff is our top priority," a statement from the district said. "The district will continue to provide updates as needed."

TROUP ISD

Troup Independent School District says they are aware of severe weather today and are keeping a close watch on the forecast.

"The safety of our students and staff is our top priority," TISD said in a Facebook post. "The district will continue to provide updates as needed."

WINONA ISD

Winona Independent School District says they are monitoring the severe weather situation closely as they near the afternoon hours and the dismissal process.

"Our children’s safety is our number one priority," WISD said in a statement.

TYLER ISD

Tyler Independent School District is monitoring the weather throughout the day.

"Student and staff safety is always priority," the district said in a tweet. "As of now, school and bus schedules will operate as normal. We will communicate any changes as needed."

WHITEHOUSE ISD

Whitehouse Independent School District says everyone has the right to a safe and caring environment.

"Administrators are watching the weather," WISD said in a tweet. "If any changes are made to the school day schedule, we will be sure to contact parents. Please be watching our social media and district website for updates."

