TEXAS, USA — On May 5, the Texas Education Agency has announced guidelines for Class of 2020 graduation ceremonies for all Texas school districts amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

TEA Commissioner Mike Morath provided four different pathways for schools to celebrate their graduating seniors, and each district is at liberty to determine if any of these options best serve the needs and desires of their community:

Completely virtual ceremonies that take place entirely online, with the use of videoconference or other technologies.

that take place entirely online, with the use of videoconference or other technologies. Hybrid ceremonies , which consist of a compilation of videos of students being recognized in person as they celebrate graduation in small groups.

, which consist of a compilation of videos of students being recognized in person as they celebrate graduation in small groups. Vehicle ceremonies , in which students and their families wait in their cars while other graduates are recognized one at time with their families alongside them.

, in which students and their families wait in their cars while other graduates are recognized one at time with their families alongside them. Outdoor in-person ceremonies, which are currently permitted for counties as follows: Between May 15 and May 31, an outdoor ceremony may take place in a rural county that has an attestation as described in the Governor’s Report to Open Texas that remains in effect seven days prior to the ceremony. An outdoor ceremony may take place in any Texas county on or after June 1.

which are currently permitted for counties as follows:

Full details of the TEA's graduation ceremony guidance can be found on the TEA website.

CBS19 has compiled a list of graduation dates for East Texas school districts:

Carlisle ISD - Friday, May 22, at 8 p.m.; Arrowhead Stadium

- Friday, May 22, at 8 p.m.; Arrowhead Stadium Gladewater High School - Friday, June 5, at 8 p.m.; Jack V. Murphy Stadium

- Friday, June 5, at 8 p.m.; Jack V. Murphy Stadium Gilmer High School - Friday, June 5, at 8 p.m.; Jeff Traylor Stadium

- Friday, June 5, at 8 p.m.; Jeff Traylor Stadium Hallsville High School - Monday, June 1, at 8 p.m.; Bobcat Stadium

- Monday, June 1, at 8 p.m.; Bobcat Stadium John Tyler High School - Friday, June 5, at 8 p.m.; CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium

- Friday, June 5, at 8 p.m.; CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium Lindale ISD - Monday, June 1, at 8 p.m.; Eagle Stadium

- Monday, June 1, at 8 p.m.; Eagle Stadium Lufkin High School - Will hold hybrid, taped ceremony for each student from May 18 - May 22; individual videos will be compiled into one and copies will be given to each student

- Will hold hybrid, taped ceremony for each student from May 18 - May 22; individual videos will be compiled into one and copies will be given to each student New Diana High School - Saturday, June 20, at 8 p.m.; Eagle Stadium

- Saturday, June 20, at 8 p.m.; Eagle Stadium Palestine High School - Will hold virtual ceremony on Wednesday, May 13, at 8 a.m.

- Will hold virtual ceremony on Wednesday, May 13, at 8 a.m. Quitman High School - Will hold hybrid, taped ceremony for each student from May 11 - May 12; individual videos will be compiled into one and will air on QISD's YouTube channel at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 22; the video will also be available for purchase

- Will hold hybrid, taped ceremony for each student from May 11 - May 12; individual videos will be compiled into one and will air on QISD's YouTube channel at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 22; the video will also be available for purchase Robert E. Lee High School - Saturday, June 6, at 8 p.m.; CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium

- Saturday, June 6, at 8 p.m.; CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium Tyler ISD Early College High School - Thursday, June 4, at 8 p.m.; CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium

- Thursday, June 4, at 8 p.m.; CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium Tyler ISD RISE Academy - Wednesday, June 3, at 8 p.m.; CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium

- Wednesday, June 3, at 8 p.m.; CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium West Rusk High School - Friday, June 5 ,at 8 p.m.; Bruce Bradshaw Stadium

- Friday, June 5 ,at 8 p.m.; Bruce Bradshaw Stadium Whitehouse ISD - Monday, June 1, at 9 p.m.; Wildcat Stadium

Please check with your respective district for guidelines regarding attendance and tickets.

If you'd like to add your school district to the list, text us at (903) 600-2600.