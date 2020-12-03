CBS19 has compiled a list of school districts across East Texas that have either canceled classes or extended Spring Break due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

SMITH COUNTY

Spring Break for all schools of the Diocese of Tyler has been extended until March 20, including:

Bishop Thomas K. Gorman

St. Gregory Cathedral School

Tyler ISD has canceled classes from March 16- March 20.

The district will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation prior to reopening school on Monday, March 23. Tyler ISD will also provide free, curbside meals to all students during the extended Spring Break period.

RELATED: Tyler ISD to provide free, curbside meals to all students during extended Spring Break due to coronavirus threat

The Brook Hill School in Bullard has extended its spring break for students and suspending all extracurricular activities through March 22.

Chapel Hill ISD will extend Spring Break through March 20.

While the district will be closed next week, CHISD will be serving sack lunches at the high school in front of the dog collar and also in front of Jackson Elementary from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

All Saints Episcopal School will extend their Spring Break through March 20.

Students should currently plan on returning to school on Monday, March 23.

The Literacy Council of Tyler is canceling face-to-face classes for students the week of March 16.

Teachers will be contacting students with assignments they can complete online.

Cumberland Academy will be addressing a game plan by Friday night on the next step.

Lindale ISD will be closed during the week of March 16-20. This will include the cancellations of all UIL extracurricular events, games and practices.

Overton ISD will extend spring break one week in response to COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.

There has been no guidance concerning makeup days at this time.

Whitehouse ISD has extended Spring Break through March 20.

They are monitoring these public health concerns hourly and will consider future decisions and communicate those no later than Friday, March 20 at 5 p.m.

Bullard ISD has extended Spring Break through March 20.

Additional information will be provided by the end of next week if a decision will be made for longer school closure. The district will provide a pick-up lunch for all students free of charge.

Winona ISD has extended Spring Break through March 20.

They will be monitoring the situation daily and reevaluate their district status by the end of next week. They are also serving free lunches to students under 18. Meals will be served from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Winona Elementary School.

Brownsboro ISD has extended Spring Break through March 20.

Lindale ISD has extended Spring Break through March 20.

Troup ISD has extended Spring Break through March 20.

Lunch will be provided at the elementary from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Winona ISD has extended Spring Break through March 20.

King's Academy will extend Spring Break through March 20.

Cumberland Academy will extend Spring Break through March 20.

The school will be serving lunch to all Cumberland Academy students that need it free of charge beginning Monday, March 16 - Friday, March 20. The drive-up service will be available at the middle school from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. by the cafeteria door. In order for staff to make sure they prepare enough food, parents are asked to e-mail me the school to let them know the number of meals needed, as well as names and grades of the students. This should be done no later than 10 p.m. on Sunday, March 15.

The Good Shepherd School will extend Spring Break through March 20.

Overton ISD will extend Spring Break through March 20.

The Bridgemark Center For Learning will extend Spring Break through March 20.

Grace Community School will extend Spring Break through March 20.

Tyler Classical Academy will extend Spring Break through March 20.

Arp ISD will extend Spring Break through March 20.

Church of the Pines tells CBS19 they will be providing lunches for students in the wake of school cancellations due to the coronavirus. Lunches will be offered from 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. (or until supplies run out) Monday, March 16 - Friday, March 20, at 408 West Locust Street in Tyler. They have created a drive-thru system in order to accommodate social-distancing.

Those using the system will drive through the First Baptist Church parking lot toward West Locust Street, pick up lunches for the student and drive off. If you don’t have a way to come to us, the church know and they’ll come to you. For questions, volunteering or to help, please contact Angela Moss at (903) 590-7709 or by email at angelamoss1111@gmail.com.

RELATED: Church of the Pines to offer free lunch for students next week

CHEROKEE COUNTY

Jacksonville ISD has canceled classes starting March 16.

During this period, lunch will be available for students under the age of 18 from 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. at East Side Elementary each weekday.

Alto ISD has extended Spring Break through March 20.

RUSK COUNTY

Overton ISD will extend spring break one week in response to COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.

There has been no guidance concerning makeup days at this time.

Henderson ISD will extend its spring break by five days for staff and six days for students.

For now, HISD teachers and staff should plan on returning to work on Monday, March 23, and students will return to school on Tuesday, March 24.

New Summerfield ISD cancels classes through March 20.

West Rusk ISD will extend Spring Break through March 20.

Tatum ISD will close schools through March 20.

At that time, they will reevaluate the situation to determine the next course of action.

Mount Enterprise ISD will remain closed through April 3.

Students will return to class on March 23.

West Rusk ISD will extend Spring Break through March 20.

Breakfast and lunch will be available to students during this time.

GREGG COUNTY

Longview ISD is extending their Spring Break through March 27.

Classes are tentatively scheduled to resume March 30 but, as this is an ongoing situation, district officials will continue to monitor information coming from federal, state, and local health officials. Meals will be served on eight campuses from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. during the closure. Every child that comes to these campuses will be given two meals. Any child attending LISD is welcome to get meals at the following locations: Longview High School, Forest Park Middle School, South Ward, Ware, Foster Middle School, Bramlette STEAM Academy, J.L. Everhart and Judson STEAM Academy.

Pine Tree ISD is extending Spring Break through March 27.

Classes are schedule to resume March 30. Also, until further notice, all PTISD sponsored events are canceled. This includes, but is not limited to, all UIL academic events, all UIL athletic events, and all school sponsored field trips. In addition, the PTISD Expedition 2020 scheduled for March 19, has been rescheduled for Thursday, April 30, at Maude Cobb.

The Trinity School of Texas will be closed for the week of March 16-20.

This will allow for faculty and staff to prepare for future (remote) learning to take place in the event of an extended closure. As of now, all school sponsored trips, field trips and sporting events are postponed indefinitely.

White Oak ISD is extending Spring Break through March 27.

Only essential district personnel will be present in-district during the extended period. Due to this emergency closure, the White Oak ISD Board of Trustees will adopt a resolution that allows hourly employees and other personnel to continue to draw salary. Students and staff will return to school on Monday, March 30.

The Christian Heritage Classical School is extending Spring Break through March 27.

Additionally, the San Antonio trip has been canceled.

Spring Hill ISD is extending Spring Break through March 27.

The district will continue to monitor information from local and state authorities, and will provide updates to the situation through email, district all-call, Facebook and the district website.

Longview Christian School has canceled classes through March 20.

Classes will resume March 23.

Gladewater ISD is extending Spring Break through March 27.

Students will return to class on March 30.

HENDERSON COUNTY

Eustace ISD will be canceling classes for Friday, March 13.

Mabank ISD will be extending Spring Break through March 20.

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY

Broaddus ISD has extended Spring Break through March 20.

UPSHUR COUNTY

Union Grove ISD will be extending spring break through March 27.

Classes are scheduled to resume March 30.

Big Sandy ISD has canceled classed through March 27.

Students will return to class on March 30.

New Diana ISD has canceled classes through March 20.

Students will return on March 23.

Harmony ISD will extend Spring Break through March 20.

Any other decisions will me be on a week-to-week basis.

Gilmer ISD has canceled classes through March 20.

Union Hill ISD has canceled classes through March 20.

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY

Nacogdoches ISD will be extending its spring break by two days for staff and three days for students.

For now, NISD teachers and staff should plan on returning to work on Wednesday, March 18, and students would be back at school on Thursday, March 19. The NISD Student Nutrition Department will also provide free meals while school is out Monday, March 16-18. Grab-and-Go lunches will be available curbside at Brooks-Quinn-Jones Elementary, Fredonia Elementary, Emeline Carpenter Elementary and the NISD Central Kitchen on Hughes Street. Lunch bags will also include items for breakfast the next morning.

Cushing ISD is extending Spring Break through March 20.

Students will return to school on March 23.

Central ISD is extending Spring Break through March 20.

TRINITY COUNTY

Trinity ISD is extending Spring Break through March 20.

Students will return to school on March 23.

ANGELINA COUNTY

Huntington ISD will be closed through March 20.

Students will return to class on March 23.

Zavalla ISD will extend Spring Break through March 20.

Students will return to class on March 23.

Lufkin ISD will extend the suspension of normal operations through Friday, April 17

Central ISD will close through April 3

During the coming week, Lufkin ISD will offer meals to students. More information on that process will be released soon at LufkinISD.org. Classes are scheduled to resume Monday, March 23.

CASS COUNTY

Linden-Kildare CISD will cancel classes form March 16-20.

Classes will resume March 23.

HOUSTON COUNTY

Grapeland ISD will extend Spring Break through March 20.

Students will return to class on March 23. Administrators, directors and principals will return March 16. Teachers and assistants will return March 18.

Kennard ISD will extend Spring Break through March 20.

WOOD COUNTY

Hawkins ISD has canceled classes through March 20.

Mineola ISD has extended Spring Break through March 20.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY

Van ISD has canceled in-person classes through March 20. Please see below for instructions for specific campuses.

JE Rhodes Elementary - Classroom teachers will utilize apps they currently have in place for their classroom communication. Teachers will use either Seesaw and/or Remind101 to continue communication with parents as well as distribute assignments to students. Teachers will provide instructions to parents on how to submit assignments for credit. Parents may contact teachers with any questions they may have.

- Classroom teachers will utilize apps they currently have in place for their classroom communication. Teachers will use either Seesaw and/or Remind101 to continue communication with parents as well as distribute assignments to students. Teachers will provide instructions to parents on how to submit assignments for credit. Parents may contact teachers with any questions they may have. Van Intermediate School - Classroom teachers will utilize apps they currently have in place for their classroom communication. Teachers will use either Seesaw, Remind101, Google Classroom or a combination of the three to continue communication with parents as well as distribute assignments to students. Teachers will provide instructions to parents on how to submit assignments for credit. Parents may contact teachers with any questions they may have.

- Classroom teachers will utilize apps they currently have in place for their classroom communication. Teachers will use either Seesaw, Remind101, Google Classroom or a combination of the three to continue communication with parents as well as distribute assignments to students. Teachers will provide instructions to parents on how to submit assignments for credit. Parents may contact teachers with any questions they may have. Van Middle School - Fourth and fifth grade teachers will continue to utilize Remind101 for communication with parents as well as distribute assignments to students. Teachers will provide instructions to parents on how to submit assignments for credit. Parents may contact teachers with any questions they may have. Sixth grade teachers will continue to utilize Remind101 and Google Classroom for communication as well as distributing assignments to students. Teachers will provide instructions to parents on how to submit assignments for credit. Parents may contact teachers with any questions they may have.

- Fourth and fifth grade teachers will continue to utilize Remind101 for communication with parents as well as distribute assignments to students. Teachers will provide instructions to parents on how to submit assignments for credit. Parents may contact teachers with any questions they may have. Sixth grade teachers will continue to utilize Remind101 and Google Classroom for communication as well as distributing assignments to students. Teachers will provide instructions to parents on how to submit assignments for credit. Parents may contact teachers with any questions they may have. Van Junior High and Van High School - Teachers will utilize Google Classroom for communication as well as distributing assignments to students. Students in grades 7-12 routinely use Google Classroom to retrieve and submit assignments so this will be a familiar process. Parents may contact teachers with any questions they may have.

Van ISD understands some students will still not have access to the internet. If your child will require a hard copy of all of their work, please respond through this link (http://bit.ly/HardCopyAssignments) by Monday, March 16, to request hard copies of all assignments. One full week of hard copy assignments will be prepared for students who require them. For parent convenience, a drive-thru pick-up will be available each day from 11 a.m. - 1 pm. The pick-up location for JE Rhodes and Van Intermediate School will be the morning/afternoon drop off zone at JE Rhodes Elementary. The pick-up location for VMS, VJH and VHS will be the morning/afternoon drop off zone at Van Middle School. Additionally, a brown bag lunch will be provided in the drive-thru line each day from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. for any student in need of a meal at the same pick-up locations at both JE Rhodes and Van Middle School. Pick up for both lunches and hard copy assignment requests will begin Tuesday, March 17.

MARION COUNTY

Jefferson ISD will be closed until April 3.

The district will provide more information throughout the closure regarding instruction, as well as school breakfast and lunches.

