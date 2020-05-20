TEXAS, USA — On Monday, May 18, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Phase II of the ongoing plan to #ReopenTexas amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On that day, he paved the way for camps to operate throughout the summer.

Gov. Abbott says youth camps can prepare to open and obtain the necessary supplies and equipment in order to follow health and safety protocols. At this time, camps may open on Sunday, May 31.

CBS19 has compiled a list of camps across the East Texas that have announced they're open, announced they're canceled or haven't determined their dates:

ATHLETIC/ACTIVE CAMPS

APEC Summer 2020 - Camps/training sessions are available for multiple age groups beginning June 1

AXE U Tennis Camp (SFA) - Camp I for ages 5-18 (June 8-12, full-day and half-day options); Camp II for ages 5-18 (July 13-17, full-day and half-day options); High School Training Camp for 9th-12th graders (August 3-7)

Camp Huawni - For 1st-11th grader beginning May 31; Multiple sessions available

Colby Carthel's Football Camp (SFA) - #bEASTTexas Showcase bEAST Texas Showcase for 9th-12th graders (June 6 and June 13)

Debbie Humphrey's Volleyball Camp (SFA) - Individual Skills Camp for 2nd-8th graders (June 5-7); Advance Camp for 7th-12th graders (July 9-11); Libero/DS Camp for 8th-11th graders (July 13); Setter Camp for 8th-11th graders (July 14); Hitter Camp for 8th-11th graders (July 14); Team Camp for freshman, JV and varsity teams (July 12-14); Coaching Clinic for all levels (July 13)

East Texas Martial Arts Camp - For children of all ages

ETBU Baseball Camp - Session 1 (June 4); Session 2 (June 25); Session 3 (July 14); Session 4 (August 15)

ETBU Football Camp - #bEASTTexas Camp (July 18); Future Tigers Camp (July 20)

ETBU Soccer Camp - Session I (June 27); Session II (August 8)

ETBU Volleyball Camp - Junior High Camp (June 15); High School Readiness Camp (June 16-17); Elite College Readiness Camp (June 18-20)

Gladewater High School Football Camp - To be determined

Jacksonville High School Baseball Camp - June 3-5

Jacksonville High School Football Camp - To be determined

Jacksonville High School Soccer Camp - To be determined

Jacksonville High School Softball Camp - To be determined

Jacksonville High School Tennis Camp - Session I (June 8-11); Session II (July 27-30)

Jacksonville High School Volleyball Camp - Session I (June 15-17); Session II (July 27-29)

Johnny Cardenas' Baseball Camp (SFA) - Youth Camp I for K-8th graders (June 1-4, full-day and half-day options); Youth Camp II for K-8th graders (June 8-11, full-day and half-day options); Evaluation Camp for 9th-12th graders (June 17)

Kilgore College Men's Basketball Camp - Camp for ages 5-17 (July 6-9)

Kyle Keller's Boy's Basketball Camp (SFA) - Overnight Camp for incoming 2nd-12th graders (June 14-17); Day Camp I for incoming 2nd-12th graders (June 22-25, full-day and half-day options); Day Camp II for incoming 2nd-12th graders (August 3-6, full-day and half-day options)

LeTourneau University Baseball Camp - Camp for ages 7-12 (July 13-16)

LeTourneau University Men's Basketball Camps - Session I for 2nd-6th graders (July 20-23, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.); Session II for 7th-12th graders (July 20-23, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.)

LeTourneau University Tennis Camp - Junior Camp for ages 6-11 (June 2-5); Elite Camp for ages 12-18 (June 8-11)

LeTourneau University Track & Field Camps - Track & Field Camp (May 31 - June 1); Pole Vault Camp (June 18-19)

LeTourneau University Volleyball Camps - All Skills Camp for 6th-8th graders (July 6-7); Elite Camp for ages 14-19 (July 8-9)

LeTourneau University Women's Basketball Camp - Session I for 2nd-6th graders (July 20-23, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.); Session II for 7th-12th graders (July 20-23, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.)

LeTourneau University Women's Soccer Camp - Day Camp for ages 6-12 (June 3-6); Elite Camp for ages 13-19 (July 12-14)

Lindale High School Football Camp - To be determined

Longview High School Football Camp - To be determined

Mark Kellog's Girl's Basketball Camp (SFA) - Individual Camp for 1st-8th graders (June 8-11); Team Camp for 9th-12th graders (June 11-12); Elite Day Camp for 9th-12th graders (June 13)

Pine Tree High School Football Camp - For K-9th graders at Pirate Stadium (July 27-29)

Robert E. Lee High School Football Camp - To be determined

Spring Hill High School Football Camp - To be determined

Spring Hill High School Men's Basketball Camp - To be determined

Spring Hill High School Women's Basketball Camp - To be determined

Texas East Gymnastics Camps - For ages 6-12 (June 1-5); For ages 6-12 (July 6-10); For ages 6-12 (July 13-17); For ages 6-12 (July 27-31)

Texas East Recreational Activity Camps - Multiple camps being offered throughout the summer beginning June 1

Tony Minatta's Soccer Camp (SFA) - Day Camp U7-U14 (June 8-11); Goal Keeper and Finishing Camp U11-U18 (June 12); Elite Prospect ID Camp for 9th-12th graders, junior college and transfers (June 6-7)

Tyler's Best Kids Summer Camp - For ages 5-12 including soccer, basketball, kickball, flag football, baseball and T-ball

Tyler Junior College - All camps canceled

UT Tyler Baseball Camp - Dates TBD; Currently the 2020 UT Tyler Summer Camp program, set to start in June, is still scheduled and university officials are awaiting guidance from the state regarding in-person campus events. In order to help you register with confidence, they have updated our registration policies.

UT Tyler Men's Basketball Camp - Team Camp (June 25-27); Itty Bitty Ballers Camp (June 30 - July 3); Day Camp (June 30 - July 3); High Skills Position Camp (July 6 - July 8); Currently the 2020 UT Tyler Summer Camp program, set to start in June, is still scheduled and university officials are awaiting guidance from the state regarding in-person campus events. In order to help you register with confidence, they have updated our registration policies.

UT Tyler Cheerleading Camp - Summer Spirit Camp for ages 5-11 or K-5th graders (June 22-26); Currently the 2020 UT Tyler Summer Camp program, set to start in June, is still scheduled and university officials are awaiting guidance from the state regarding in-person campus events. In order to help you register with confidence, they have updated our registration policies.

UT Tyler Men's Soccer Camp - Session I (June 13); Session II (July 11); Currently the 2020 UT Tyler Summer Camp program, set to start in June, is still scheduled and university officials are awaiting guidance from the state regarding in-person campus events. In order to help you register with confidence, they have updated our registration policies.

UT Tyler RecSports Camp - UT Tyler RecSports Summer Camps are currently on hold due to COVID-19. The university hopes to offer camps starting June 15, however, they say they will know more in the coming weeks.

UT Tyler Softball Camp - Dates TBD; Currently the 2020 UT Tyler Summer Camp program, set to start in June, is still scheduled and university officials are awaiting guidance from the state regarding in-person campus events. In order to help you register with confidence, they have updated our registration policies.

UT Tyler Volleyball Camp - Varsity Volleyball Camp for 9th-12th graders (July 10 and July 11); Total Skills Camp for 6th-8th graders (July 9); Currently the 2020 UT Tyler Summer Camp program, set to start in June, is still scheduled and university officials are awaiting guidance from the state regarding in-person campus events. In order to help you register with confidence, they have updated our registration policies.

UT Tyler Women's Basketball Camp - Team Camp (June 4-5); Elite Camp I (June 7); Elite Camp II (June 8); Currently the 2020 UT Tyler Summer Camp program, set to start in June, is still scheduled and university officials are awaiting guidance from the state regarding in-person campus events. In order to help you register with confidence, they have updated our registration policies.

UT Tyler Women's Soccer Camp - 9th-12th grade Camp Session I (June 20); Ages 5-12 Camp (June 27); 9th-12th grade Camp Session II (July 18); Currently the 2020 UT Tyler Summer Camp program, set to start in June, is still scheduled and university officials are awaiting guidance from the state regarding in-person campus events. In order to help you register with confidence, they have updated our registration policies.

Whitehouse High School Football Camp - To be determined

DANCE CAMPS

Kilgore College Summer Rangerette Camp - Canceled

EDUCATIONAL CAMPS

All Saints Episcopal School Summer Camps - Camps are available for multiple age groups

Bishop T.K. Gorman Summer Bridge (Reading, math and writing camps) - Online only; Registration deadline is Friday, May 22

Caldwell Zoo Summer Camps - Camps run weekly from June 1 - August 7 and programs are available for children ages 4-13

Discovery Science Place Summer Camps - Summer camps are likely to occur later in the summer, and will likely be limited in their capacity. More details will be forthcoming as the DPS receives information more from state and local officials.

Ellen Trout Zoo Safari Camp - Multiple weekly camps will be held beginning June 1

KidzACT Theater Camp - Camp will be held June 1-12, with free public performance scheduled for June 12 at 6 p.m.

Kilgore College Summer Camps - To be determined

LeTourneau University Summer Camps - Canceled

Longview World of Wonders Summer Camp - To be determined

Naranjo Museum Summer Camps - First four weeks of camp have been canceled; Planning to have last four weeks of camp at this time

Rose City Summer Camps - The Mentoring Alliance and Rose City Summer Camps will hold weekly sessions from June 1 - July 24. Camps will be held at Boulter Middle School, Hubbard Middle School, Moore Middle School and Three Lakes Middle School. The camp is for incoming 1st-6th graders.

Stephen F. Austin State University Educational Summer Camps - Art Academies (free online tutorials); Literacy for incoming K-2nd graders (via Zoom); Band (canceled); All-State Choir for 9th-12th graders (July 13-16); Piano for incoming 7th-12th graders (July 19-24); Strings for incoming 6th-12th graders (July 5-11); Pre-Law (canceled); SFA Gardens (canceled, remote DIY tentatively planned); Little Jack Rec Camp for ages 5-12 (weekly from June 1 - August 7); Learn to Swim (canceled); Summer Fun Program for K-5th graders (June 1 - July 31); STEM Research and Learning Center (free online videos); Summer Theatre Workshop (canceled); Barrio Writer's Workshop for ages 13-12 (June 1-5)

Stepping Stone School - Multiple options for summer care available

Tyler Civic Theatre Summer Camp - S.T.A.R. 2020 Camp offering multiple sessions for all age groups

Tyler Junior College - All camps canceled.

University of Texas at Tyler Educational Summer Camps - Aquatic Biology Camp (Dates TBD); Art Camp (Dates TBD); Brass Camp (Dates TBD); Chemistry Camp for 6th-8th graders (July 13-17); All-State Choir Camp (Dates TBD): Engineering Camp for 8th-10th graders (July 20-24); Technology Camp (June 15-19); Jazz Camp (June 22-26, online only)

OUTDOOR SKILLS CAMPS

Camp Tyler - Registration ends June 8; Camp runs June 14-19

Texas Rose Horse Park's Brunson Equestrian Center Camp - Session 1 (June 8-11); Session 2 (June 15-18); Session 3 (June 22-25); Session 4 (July 6-9); Session 5 (July 13-16); Session 6 (July 20-23)

RELIGIOUS CAMPS

All Saints Episcopal School Summer Camps - Camps are available for multiple age groups

Camp Deer Run - Multiple sessions available beginning June 21

Camp Fern - Camps available for girls, boys and co-ed beginning May 31

Pine Cove Summer Camps - Pine Cove is offering day camps, overnight camps and family camps beginning May 31

Sky Ranch Summer Camps - Offering day camps and overnight camps for K-12th graders beginning June 7

Super Summer at ETBU - Canceled

SAFETY CAMPS

Kilgore Fire Department Kids Fire Camp - Canceled

SOCIAL CAMPS

Rose City Summer Camps - The Mentoring Alliance and Rose City Summer Camps will hold weekly sessions from June 1 - July 24. Camps will be held at Boulter Middle School, Hubbard Middle School, Moore Middle School and Three Lakes Middle School

