LIST: Food pantries available in East Texas

If you are looking for food assistance in East Texas, CBS19 has collected a list of pantries that can help serve you and your family.

Arp Food Pantry will assist people who are the victims of a man made or natural disaster, such as a fire, tornado, or earthquake.

Address is 107 Main Street

Arp, Texas 75750

Call - 903-859-2353

David Powell Community Food Pantry

Location is 402 W. Hubbard

Lindale, Texas 75771

Call the food pantry at 903-882-8506

Most of the items provided by this food pantry are provided on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. A second location of this food bank is at 20131 FM 16 West, Lindale, TX 75771, phone 903-882-7673

Mission of Love Food Pantry Ministry

Tyler, TX 75702

Call: 903-593-5632 for services and intake.

East Texas Food Bank

3201 Robertson Rd.

Tyler, TX 75701

Call: (800) 815-3663

The non-profit partners with local pantries, churches and soup kitchens. Emergency food and information on government assistance such as SNAP food stamps is available to the public across Smith County, Texas.

Helping Hands of Kilgore

201 South Martin St.

Kilgore, TX 75662

Call: 903-984-1796

This location is open for Kilgore residents only. Clothing, limited amounts of help for bills, rent, and other basic needs may be provided.

Love In Deed Food Pantry

10344 State Highway 31E

Tyler, Texas 75705

Call: 903-566-4226

Anyone in need can call or stop by.

Manna House of Gladewater

317 Broadway Ave.

Gladewater, TX 75647

Call: 903-845-3128

Mineola Kindness Kottage

119 North Johnson St.

Mineola, TX 75773

Call: 903-569-9197

Saint Vincent - Tyler

410 South College Ave.

Tyler, TX 75702

Call: 903-592-0027

Aid is only offered for people who meet government poverty guidelines.

Salvation Army of Tyler Social Services

Center address - 633 North Broadway

Tyler, TX 75702

Phone 903-592-4361

A number of financial assistance and food programs are offered. Examples include a pantry, SNAP food stamps, and WIC. Other services offered by referrals may include LIHEAP, free or discounted clothes, and emergency rent help.

St Paul Food Pantry & Clothes Closet

1358 East Richards St.

Tyler, Texas 75702

Call: 903-531-9455

Sylvania Church Food Pantry

2801 SSE Loop 323

Tyler, TX 75701

Call: 903-592-1591

Tyler AIDS Services

409 South Bois D'Arc St.

Tyler, Texas 75701

Call: 903-592-0757

Applicants to this food pantry need to have AIDS/HIV and families and friends of patients.

Tyler Family Assistance Center

412 West Ferguson St.

Tyler, TX 75702

Call: 903-526-6707

Tyler Thrift

1700 S SE Loop 323 #302

Tyler, TX 75701

Call: 903-630-5340

West Erwin Benevolence Center

Food pantry is 215 South Bonner

Tyler, Texas 75702

Call the center at 903-592-3220

Additional food pantries in Smith County Texas

Locations of other centers are below. Each may have some form of resources that they can provide to the needy and low income.