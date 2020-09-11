LIST: Freebies, deals for East Texas veterans on Veterans Day

CBS19 has compiled a list of Veterans Day freebies and deals across East Texas for our veterans and active duty military members.

TYLER, Texas — We could never thank the brave men and women who fought for his nation enough.

But free food and deals don't hurt!

CBS19 has compiled a list of Veterans Day freebies and deals across East Texas for our veterans and active duty military members:

7-Eleven - Get a free coffee or Big Gulp on Veterans Day. Download the 7-Eleven app and sign in or register.

Applebee’s - Veterans and Active Duty Military can select a free meal from a limited menu on Veterans Day. Proof of service is required..

Aspen Creek Grill - On Nov. 11, all veterans and active duty military can select from a complimentary menu from 11 a.m - close.

BJ’s Restaurant - On Veterans Day, all service members can enjoy a complimentary entree up to $14.95, plus a free Dr Pepper, by presenting a military ID or proof of service.

Buffalo Wild Wings - All day long on Wednesday, Nov. 11, veterans and active duty military who dine-in at their local B-Dubs can receive a free one order of boneless wings and a side of fries. **At participating U.S. locations only.

Cantina Laredo - Veterans and active duty military can receive a complimentary meal on Wed., Nov. 11.

Chili’s Grill & Bar - All veterans and active duty military personnel can choose a complimentary meal from a select menu on Veterans Day 2020.

Cicis Pizza - Free adult buffet with valid active duty or retired military ID on 11/11/20.

Cotton Patch Cafe - Veterans and active duty can enjoy a free Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken Fried Chicken on Veterans Day.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store - During Military Family Appreciation Month Cracker Barrel will offer in-store specials on Veterans Day for military veterans and promotions throughout November to support military families in partnership with Operation Homefront. On Nov. 11, veterans can receive a free slice of Double Fudge Coca-Cola Cake with their meal.

Dairy Queen - Dairy Queen restaurants in Texas will honor the heroes of our community and country on Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11. The heroes, including veterans, active duty and retired members of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, National Guard and Reserves will be honored with a free medium Blizzard® Treat. All Veterans must be in uniform or show valid proof of service (Military ID, Veterans designation on driver’s license, or DD214 paperwork).

Veterans will be able to choose from the Royal Rocky Road Trip Blizzard® Treat and the Royal New York Cheesecake Blizzard® Treat, as well as the Texas Dairy Queen® Signature Creations and Candy Classics. Veterans also may also choose from limited time tasty seasonal flavors: Choco-dipped Strawberry, Brownie Dough, Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough and OREO® Mocha Fudge.

Denny’s - All active, non-active or retired military personnel at all participating Denny’s restaurants nationwide will receive a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast on Wednesday, Nov. 11, from 5 a.m. - 12 p.m. Diners must show ID to receive this offer.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit - Free Pulled Pork Classic Sandwich this Veterans Day. To redeem in-store, veterans and current military personnel must present a military ID or valid proof of service.

Dunkin’ Donuts - On November 11, Veterans and active duty military can enjoy a free donut at Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide, no purchase necessary.

Einstein Bros. Bagels - On 11/11/20 veterans and active-duty military get a free hot or iced medium coffee.

ETX Brewing Company - The Tyler-based restaurant will offer a free hamburger to all veterans from 11 am. - 10 p.m. on Nov. 11.

Golden Corral - From November 1 – November 30, all active and former military members can pick up a free “thank you meal” promotional card good for one free lunch or dinner buffet and beverage. The promotional card can be used Monday – Thursday after 11 a.m. from Nov. 1, 2020 – May 31, 2021. One promotional card per person.

IHOP - All active duty and Veterans are invited to come in and enjoy Free Red, White, & Blue Pancakes on Monday, November 11, from 7 am to 7 pm.

Little Caesars Pizza - On Wednesday, November 11, from 11am to 2pm, veterans and active military members can receive a free Lunch Combo, which features four slices of Little Caesars popular Detroit-style DEEP!DEEP!™ Dish pizza, paired with a 20-ounce Pepsi product.

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt - On Veterans Day, all Veterans and military personnel with a military ID or proof of service will receive a free six ounce frozen yogurt any time of day on Veterans Day 11.11. Show a valid ID or be in uniform to receive.

Outback Steakhouse - This Veterans Day all military veterans, active servicemen and women can enjoy a free Bloomin’ Onion and Coca-Cola on November 11th.



Red Lobster - On Wednesday, November 11th to thank Veterans, active duty military and reservists, Red Lobster will offer a free appetizer or dessert from their select Veterans Day menu. To receive offer, show a valid military ID.



Starbucks - On Veterans Day, active duty service members, reservists, veterans and military spouses are invited to enjoy a free tall (12-ounce) hot brewed coffee.



Texas Roadhouse - The chain will be handing out vouchers for a free meal to all Veterans and Active Duty military from 11 am to 2 pm on Veterans Day. Vouchers will be distributed in the parking lots at Texas Roadhouse locations.

Torchy’s Tacos - On Nov. 11, veterans and active u.s. military can enjoy a complimentary taco and beverage from a select Veterans Day menu.

Texas de Brazil - Veterans receive 25% off dinner Nov. 9 - Nov. 12.

Wendy’s - Wendy’s nationwide are offering a free small breakfast combo with valid military ID. No purchase necessary.









