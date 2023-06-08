x
LIST: Glass Recreation Center launches June program

From introduction to belly dancing to table tennis, there is something fun for all ages.

TYLER, Texas — From introduction to belly dancing to table tennis, the Glass Recreation Center has something fun for all ages. 

To become a member of the Tyler Parks and Recreation center you must fill out this form or call information services at (903) 595-7271. 

Read below to see which dynamic program best suits your interest this summer:

Step Aerobics

  • Classes are held on Monday and Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m. 
  • Fees: $20 per month or $5 per session
  • If you are interested in becoming an instructor, fill out this form
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Introduction to Belly Dancing

  • Classes are held on Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. 
  • Member fee is $45 per month; non-member fee is $55 per month
  • Drop-in fee is $10 with a maximum of two classes 
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pickleball

  • Play times are on Monday from 7 to 9:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday are from 9 a.m. to noon
  • Fees are $5 per day or free with a $30 annual membership
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Table Tennis 

  • Play times are on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. 
  • Fees are $5 per day or free with a $30 annual membership
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Volleyball

  • Play times are on Wednesday from 7 to 9:30 p.m. 
  • Fees are $5 per day or free with a $30 annual membership
Credit: Getty Images

Full Court Fundamentals

  • Basketball youth classes are held on Monday and Wednesday from 5 to 6 p.m. and 6 to 7 p.m. 
  • The member fee is $45 per month or $7 drop-in fee; non-member fee is $55 per month or $10 drop-in fee
  • The monthly fee is for a one-hour session; extra sessions are available with a drop-in fee
  • Weekly classes are designed to build a solid foundation and elite basketball fundamentals in dribbling, passing, defense, shooting and footwork.
Credit: Getty Images


Silver Sneakers                          

  • If you are 65 and older can get a FREE membership at Glass Recreation Center through the Silver Sneakers program
  • Silver Sneakers is a nationwide fitness program that has partnerships with Medicare Insurance providers
Credit: SilverSneakers

June Newsletter

Be sure to take a look at the current newsletter offered at the Glass Recreation Center to stay up to date with all of the events happening. 

Credit: City of Tyler

To check eligibility or for more information, call Glass Recreation Center at (903) 595-7271.

For more information visit TylerParksandRec.com, the Tyler Parks and Rec Facebook page, or call Glass Recreation Center at (903) 595-7271.

