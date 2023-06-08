LIST: Glass Recreation Center launches June program

From introduction to belly dancing to table tennis, there is something fun for all ages.

TYLER, Texas — From introduction to belly dancing to table tennis, the Glass Recreation Center has something fun for all ages.

To become a member of the Tyler Parks and Recreation center you must fill out this form or call information services at (903) 595-7271.

Read below to see which dynamic program best suits your interest this summer:

Step Aerobics

Classes are held on Monday and Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m.

Fees: $20 per month or $5 per session

If you are interested in becoming an instructor, fill out this form

Introduction to Belly Dancing

Classes are held on Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Member fee is $45 per month; non-member fee is $55 per month

Drop-in fee is $10 with a maximum of two classes

Pickleball

Play times are on Monday from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday are from 9 a.m. to noon

Fees are $5 per day or free with a $30 annual membership

Table Tennis

Play times are on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Fees are $5 per day or free with a $30 annual membership

Volleyball

Play times are on Wednesday from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Fees are $5 per day or free with a $30 annual membership

Full Court Fundamentals

Basketball youth classes are held on Monday and Wednesday from 5 to 6 p.m. and 6 to 7 p.m.

The member fee is $45 per month or $7 drop-in fee; non-member fee is $55 per month or $10 drop-in fee

The monthly fee is for a one-hour session; extra sessions are available with a drop-in fee

Weekly classes are designed to build a solid foundation and elite basketball fundamentals in dribbling, passing, defense, shooting and footwork.





Silver Sneakers

If you are 65 and older can get a FREE membership at Glass Recreation Center through the Silver Sneakers program

Silver Sneakers is a nationwide fitness program that has partnerships with Medicare Insurance providers

June Newsletter

Be sure to take a look at the current newsletter offered at the Glass Recreation Center to stay up to date with all of the events happening.

To check eligibility or for more information, call Glass Recreation Center at (903) 595-7271.