LIST: Glass Recreation Center launches June program

TYLER, Texas — From introduction to belly dancing to table tennis, the Glass Recreation Center has something fun for all ages.
To become a member of the Tyler Parks and Recreation center you must fill out this form or call information services at (903) 595-7271.
Read below to see which dynamic program best suits your interest this summer:
Step Aerobics
- Classes are held on Monday and Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m.
- Fees: $20 per month or $5 per session
- If you are interested in becoming an instructor, fill out this form
Introduction to Belly Dancing
- Classes are held on Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Member fee is $45 per month; non-member fee is $55 per month
- Drop-in fee is $10 with a maximum of two classes
Pickleball
- Play times are on Monday from 7 to 9:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday are from 9 a.m. to noon
- Fees are $5 per day or free with a $30 annual membership
Table Tennis
- Play times are on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Fees are $5 per day or free with a $30 annual membership
Volleyball
- Play times are on Wednesday from 7 to 9:30 p.m.
- Fees are $5 per day or free with a $30 annual membership
Full Court Fundamentals
- Basketball youth classes are held on Monday and Wednesday from 5 to 6 p.m. and 6 to 7 p.m.
- The member fee is $45 per month or $7 drop-in fee; non-member fee is $55 per month or $10 drop-in fee
- The monthly fee is for a one-hour session; extra sessions are available with a drop-in fee
- Weekly classes are designed to build a solid foundation and elite basketball fundamentals in dribbling, passing, defense, shooting and footwork.
Silver Sneakers
- If you are 65 and older can get a FREE membership at Glass Recreation Center through the Silver Sneakers program
- Silver Sneakers is a nationwide fitness program that has partnerships with Medicare Insurance providers
June Newsletter
Be sure to take a look at the current newsletter offered at the Glass Recreation Center to stay up to date with all of the events happening.
To check eligibility or for more information, call Glass Recreation Center at (903) 595-7271.
For more information visit TylerParksandRec.com, the Tyler Parks and Rec Facebook page, or call Glass Recreation Center at (903) 595-7271.