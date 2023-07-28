LIST: Glass Recreation Center launches August program, events

TYLER, Texas — From step aerobics to the latest craze on pickleball, the Glass Recreation Center has something fun for all ages.
To become a member of the Tyler Parks and Recreation center you must fill out this form or call information services at (903) 595-7271.
Read below to see which dynamic program best suits your interest this summer:
Step Aerobics
- Classes are held on Monday and Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m.
- Fees: $20 per month or $5 per session
- If you are interested in becoming an instructor, fill out this form
Introduction to Belly Dancing
- Classes are held on Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m.
- Member fee is $45 per month; non-member fee is $55 per month
- Drop-in fee is $10 with a maximum of two classes
Pickleball
- Play times are on Monday from 7 to 9:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday are from 9 a.m. to noon
- Fees are $5 per day or free with a $30 annual membership
Table Tennis
- Play times are on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Fees are $5 per day or free with a $30 annual membership
Volleyball
- Play times are on Wednesday from 7 to 9:30 p.m.
- Fees are $5 per day or free with a $30 annual membership
Men's Basketball League
- Registration is open until Sept. 5 to sign up
- There will be a coaches' meeting on Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. for more information on the basketball league
- The league fee is $350 per team
- The league is set to play from Sept. 14 through Nov. 9
- Games will be played on Thursdays starting at 6 p.m.
Women's Basketball League
- Registration is open until Sept. 25 to sign up
- There will be a coaches' meeting on Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. for more information on the basketball league
- The league fee is $250 per team
- The league is set to play from Oct. 4 through Nov. 8
- Games will be played on Wednesdays starting at 6 p.m.
Silver Sneakers
- If you are 65 and older can get a FREE membership at Glass Recreation Center through the Silver Sneakers program
- Silver Sneakers is a nationwide fitness program that has partnerships with Medicare Insurance providers
To check eligibility or for more information, call Glass Recreation Center at (903) 595-7271.
For more information visit TylerParksandRec.com, the Tyler Parks and Rec Facebook page, or call Glass Recreation Center at (903) 595-7271.