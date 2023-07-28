LIST: Glass Recreation Center launches August program, events

From step aerobics to the latest craze on pickleball, there is something fun for all ages.

TYLER, Texas — From step aerobics to the latest craze on pickleball, the Glass Recreation Center has something fun for all ages.

To become a member of the Tyler Parks and Recreation center you must fill out this form or call information services at (903) 595-7271.

Read below to see which dynamic program best suits your interest this summer:

Step Aerobics

Classes are held on Monday and Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m.

Fees: $20 per month or $5 per session

If you are interested in becoming an instructor, fill out this form

Introduction to Belly Dancing

Classes are held on Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m.

Member fee is $45 per month; non-member fee is $55 per month

Drop-in fee is $10 with a maximum of two classes

Pickleball

Play times are on Monday from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday are from 9 a.m. to noon

Fees are $5 per day or free with a $30 annual membership

Table Tennis

Play times are on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Fees are $5 per day or free with a $30 annual membership

Volleyball

Play times are on Wednesday from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Fees are $5 per day or free with a $30 annual membership

Men's Basketball League

Registration is open until Sept. 5 to sign up

There will be a coaches' meeting on Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. for more information on the basketball league

The league fee is $350 per team

The league is set to play from Sept. 14 through Nov. 9

Games will be played on Thursdays starting at 6 p.m.

Women's Basketball League

Registration is open until Sept. 25 to sign up

There will be a coaches' meeting on Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. for more information on the basketball league

The league fee is $250 per team

The league is set to play from Oct. 4 through Nov. 8

Games will be played on Wednesdays starting at 6 p.m.

Silver Sneakers

If you are 65 and older can get a FREE membership at Glass Recreation Center through the Silver Sneakers program

Silver Sneakers is a nationwide fitness program that has partnerships with Medicare Insurance providers

To check eligibility or for more information, call Glass Recreation Center at (903) 595-7271.