LIST: Glass Recreation Center launches August program, events

From step aerobics to the latest craze on pickleball, there is something fun for all ages.

TYLER, Texas — From step aerobics to the latest craze on pickleball, the Glass Recreation Center has something fun for all ages. 

To become a member of the Tyler Parks and Recreation center you must fill out this form or call information services at (903) 595-7271. 

Read below to see which dynamic program best suits your interest this summer:

Step Aerobics

  • Classes are held on Monday and Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m. 
  • Fees: $20 per month or $5 per session
  • If you are interested in becoming an instructor, fill out this form

Introduction to Belly Dancing

  • Classes are held on Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. 
  • Member fee is $45 per month; non-member fee is $55 per month
  • Drop-in fee is $10 with a maximum of two classes 

Pickleball

  • Play times are on Monday from 7 to 9:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday are from 9 a.m. to noon
  • Fees are $5 per day or free with a $30 annual membership

Table Tennis 

  • Play times are on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. 
  • Fees are $5 per day or free with a $30 annual membership

Volleyball

  • Play times are on Wednesday from 7 to 9:30 p.m. 
  • Fees are $5 per day or free with a $30 annual membership

Men's Basketball League

  • Registration is open until Sept. 5 to sign up
  • There will be a coaches' meeting on Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. for more information on the basketball league
  • The league fee is $350 per team
  • The league is set to play from Sept. 14 through Nov. 9
  • Games will be played on Thursdays starting at 6 p.m. 

Women's Basketball League

  • Registration is open until Sept. 25 to sign up
  • There will be a coaches' meeting on Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. for more information on the basketball league
  • The league fee is $250 per team
  • The league is set to play from Oct. 4 through Nov. 8
  • Games will be played on Wednesdays starting at 6 p.m. 

Silver Sneakers                          

  • If you are 65 and older can get a FREE membership at Glass Recreation Center through the Silver Sneakers program
  • Silver Sneakers is a nationwide fitness program that has partnerships with Medicare Insurance providers

To check eligibility or for more information, call Glass Recreation Center at (903) 595-7271.

For more information visit TylerParksandRec.com, the Tyler Parks and Rec Facebook page, or call Glass Recreation Center at (903) 595-7271.

