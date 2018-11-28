TYLER — The holidays make for the busiest time of year for shipping companies.

Whether it be greeting cards, toys or homemade goodies for your loved ones, we want to make sure your items get to their destination on time.

That's why we have put together a list of shipping deadlines to help make the Christmas season a little less stressful.

United States Postal Service

The USPS expects to deliver nearly 15 billion pieces of mail and 900 million packages, for a total of nearly 16 billion cheerful deliveries this holiday season – the period between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day

Once again the USPS is expanding its Sunday delivery operations to locations with high package volumes beginning November 25. The USPS already delivers packages on Sundays in most major cities, and anticipates delivering more than 8 million packages on Sundays this December. Mail carriers will also deliver packages on Christmas Day in select locations.

The USPS recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines:

December 4 – APO/FPO/DPO (ZIP Code 093 only) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

December 11 – APO/FPO/DPO (all other ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

December 14 – USPS Retail Ground

December 18 – APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express

December 20 – First-Class Mail (including greeting cards)

December 20 – First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

December. 20 – Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

December 20 – Priority Mail

December 20 – Alaska to mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

December 22 – Alaska to mainland Priority Mail Express

December 22 – Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail Express

December 22 – Priority Mail Express

FedEx

Below are the deadlines for U.S. to U.S. shipping:

December 10 - FedEx SmartPost® (certain exceptions apply)

December 17 - FedEx Ground®

December 17 - FedEx Home Delivery®

December 19 - FedEx Express Saver®

December 20 - FedEx 2Day®

December 21 - FedEx First Overnight®

December 25 - FedEx SameDay®

Below are the deadlines for U.S. to Puerto Rico shipping:

December 20 - FedEx International Economy®

December 21 - FedEx International First®

December 25 - FedEx® International Next Flight

Below are the deadlines for U.S. to Canada shipping:

December 13 - FedEx International Ground®

December 20 - FedEx International Economy

December 21 - FedEx International First®

December 25 - FedEx International Next Flight

Below are the deadlines for U.S. to Mexico shipping:

December 19 - FedEx International Economy

December 20 - FedEx International First

December 25 - FedEx International Next Flight

For the last days to ship from the U.S. to other international destinations, click here.

UPS

December 14 - UPS Ground

December 18 - UPS 3 Day Select

December 20 - UPS 2nd Day Air and 2nd Day Air A.M.

December 21 - UPS Next Day Air

For more information on UPS' 2018 year-end holiday shipping schedule, click here.

According to Deal Hack, below are some shipping deadlines for popular stores and online retailers:

Amazon

December 14 - Standard shipping option

December 21 - 2-day shipping option (Free with Amazon Prime)

December 21 - 1-day shipping option (Extra fees apply)

Walmart

December 17 - Standard shipping option

December 20 - 2-day eligible shipping option

December 21 - Expedited shipping option

Target

December 20 - Standard shipping option

December 21 - Express shipping option (Extra fees apply)

Best Buy

December 18 - Standard shipping

December 21 - Express shipping

December 24 - In-store pickup

December 25 - E-Gift Cards purchased at BestBuy.com

Apple

December 20 (5PM local time) - Free standard 2-day shipping

December 21 - Next Day shipping on iPhone (delivered December 24)

December 23 - 2-hour delivery (Select locations only)

December 24 - In-store pickup (Approximately 1 hour)

Dell

December 17 (3PM EST) - Standard shipping

December 19 (3PM EST) - Expedited shipping

December 20 (3PM EST) - Express shipping

