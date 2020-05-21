TEXAS, USA — Is East Texas suffering from social distancing fatigue?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, social distancing, also known as “physical distancing,” means keeping space between yourself and other people outside of your home.

To practice social or physical distancing, the CDC recommends:

Staying at least six feet (about two arms’ length) from other people

Avoiding gathering in groups

Staying out of crowded places and avoiding mass gatherings

Unacast, a Norwegian data and software company, has created an interactive scoreboard thad grades states and counties on their social distancing practices using a multiple pieces of data.

Currently, as a state, Texas has been given an "F" for its social distancing practices. Bordering states, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana, also have "F" ratings. New Mexico earned a "C-."

Check out the list below to see how East Texas counties measure up as of Thursday, May 21:

Anderson County - F

Angelina County - F

Bowie County - F

Camp County - F

Cass County - D

Cherokee County - D-

Franklin County - D

Gregg County - F

Harrison County - F

Henderson County -

Hopkins County - F

Houston County - D+

Lamar County - F

Marion County - C-

Morris County - D

Nacogdoches County - D

Panola County - D

Polk County - F

Red River County - C

Rains County - D-

Rusk County - F

Sabine County - C

San Augustine County - C

Shelby County - D

Smith County - F

Titus County - F

Trinity County - D+

Upshur County - F

Van Zandt County - F

Wood County - F

**EDITOR'S NOTE: Grades are subject to change based on daily numbers.

According to Unacast, the grading system takes into account a variety of factors to come up with the social distancing grades.

Using cell phone location data, they were able to track movements and scored on three metrics:

Change in average distance traveled compared to a pre-COVID-19 period Change in visitation to non-essential venues compared to a pre-COVID-19 period Human encounters

WHY PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING?

COVID-19 spreads mainly among people who are in close contact (within about 6 feet) for a prolonged period. Spread happens when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks, and droplets from their mouth or nose are launched into the air and land in the mouths or noses of people nearby. The droplets can also be inhaled into the lungs. Recent studies indicate that people who are infected but do not have symptoms likely also play a role in the spread of COVID-19.

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or eyes. However, this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads. COVID-19 can live for hours or days on a surface, depending on factors such as sunlight, humidity, and the type of surface. Social distancing helps limit opportunities to come in contact with contaminated surfaces and infected people outside the home.

Although the risk of severe illness may be different for everyone, anyone can get and spread COVID-19. Everyone has a role to play in slowing the spread and protecting themselves, their family, and their community.