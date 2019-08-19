TYLER, Texas — Losing a loved one can be a traumatic experience for some. For others, grief can turn to stress.

When losing a loved one, experts say reaching out to help is important.

Compassionate Friends of Tyler is a free support group made up of people who all mourned the loss of a loved one.

Members meet the third Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Starting in September, the meeting's will be held at The Children's Park in Tyler at 110 E. Dobbs Street.

If you are interested in learning more about the Compassionate Friends of Tyler, contact Heather Ogle at heatherogg123@gmail.com.

Grief Share Support Group at Grace Community Church is another group offering counseling for those going through grief. Meetings will be at the church's Old Jacksonville location starting September 6 at 6:30 p.m.

The Hospice of East Texas offers people seminars and workshops to overcome their grief. Their grief support group meets the first Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m.

Hospice of East Texas

There are two seminars scheduled for Sept. 7 and Nov. 16.

A workshop that starts Oct. 7 and is every Monday for four weeks.

The seminars and workshop will be led by a trained facilitator with a focus on educating people of the grief process.