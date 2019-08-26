LONGVIEW, Texas — The City of Longview will be closing its offices on Labor Day Monday, September 2.

The following is a list of the offices closing on Labor Day:

The Main Branch and the Broughton Branch of the Longview Public Library will be closed August 31 through September 2. The outside drops will also be closed. Operations to resume Tuesday, September 3 normal hours.

The Paula Martin Jones Recreation Center, Green Street Recreation Center, and Broughton Recreation Center will also be closed.

The Longview Transit, the public bus transportation system, will be closed and will resume regular operation Tuesday, September 3.

The Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center is usually closed on Mondays each week. Animal control which is normally available on Mondays will be closed.

The Sanitation Division will remain on the regular trash collection schedule throughout the holiday week. The Compost Facility will be closed Monday, September 2 and Tuesday, September 3. If you have a Water or Sewer Emergency, you can call 903-236-3030.

All offices will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, September 3.