LIST: Longview Library upcoming July events

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Public Library has announced their calendar of events for the month of July.

With the Summer Reading Club halfway done, be sure to check out all of the other family-fun events happening this month.

Reminder: The library will be CLOSED for the Independence Day holiday and will resume normal hours on July 5.

Here's a look at what the Longview Public Library has planned:

July 5

Library Splash Pad Party at Lear Park

Event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon

It will be located at the Jack Mann Splash Pad

Free attendance

Please note: This splash pad will only be open on this day at these hours. Afterwards, it will be closed and return to normal operating times.

July 6

Family Movie Day

"Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile" will be showing from 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Limited amounts of free popcorn will be available for attendees

Adult Craft Day: Embroidered Felt Bookmarks

Must be ages 18 and older to sign up

This event will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Call (903) 237-1351 if you have any questions

July 12

Summer Reading Club and Adult Summer Reading Club

The registration deadline is July 12

The Juicebox Jukebox Music Show will be the final performer of the Summer Reading Club show series Come enjoy the concert for kids at the Longview Exhibit Center, starts at 10:30 a.m.

For more information on the event visit their website

July 13

Family Bingo

This event will be at the library from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Free attendance

July 15

Diverse Readers Book Club

This event is set to begin at 2 p.m.

Free attendance

Retro Game Day & Ice Cream Social

This event will begin at 3:30 p.m.

Must be ages 18 and up

Come hang out and play retro video games on Nintendo Switch and try ice cream nachos!

Free attendance

July 19

Summer Reading Club - End of Summer Party

This event will begin at 10 a.m. and go until noon

It will be located at Broughton Park

A waterslide, splash pad, snacks and more will be available at the event

A special prize will be given away to lucky attendees who have registered for the Summer Reading Club

July 24

Daily Youth Services

This event will run through August. Be on the lookout for their return in September

Contact the library for more information

July 26

Last day to pick up Summer Reading Club prizes

Be sure to claim and redeem your prizes at the library

July 31

New library hours start date

Monday through Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday through Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Curbside Library Pickup will be operating Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Reminder: The computers will shut down 30 minutes before the end of each day

The Longview Public Library also offers FREE computer classes. These can be useful to brush up on basics or add new skills for your career.