LIST: Longview Library upcoming July events

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Public Library has announced their calendar of events for the month of July.
With the Summer Reading Club halfway done, be sure to check out all of the other family-fun events happening this month.
Reminder: The library will be CLOSED for the Independence Day holiday and will resume normal hours on July 5.
Here's a look at what the Longview Public Library has planned:
July 5
Library Splash Pad Party at Lear Park
- Event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon
- It will be located at the Jack Mann Splash Pad
- Free attendance
Please note: This splash pad will only be open on this day at these hours. Afterwards, it will be closed and return to normal operating times.
July 6
Family Movie Day
- "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile" will be showing from 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.
- Limited amounts of free popcorn will be available for attendees
Adult Craft Day: Embroidered Felt Bookmarks
- Must be ages 18 and older to sign up
- This event will begin at 6:30 p.m.
- Call (903) 237-1351 if you have any questions
July 12
Summer Reading Club and Adult Summer Reading Club
- The registration deadline is July 12
- The Juicebox Jukebox Music Show will be the final performer of the Summer Reading Club show series
- Come enjoy the concert for kids at the Longview Exhibit Center, starts at 10:30 a.m.
- For more information on the event visit their website
July 13
Family Bingo
- This event will be at the library from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Free attendance
July 15
Diverse Readers Book Club
- This event is set to begin at 2 p.m.
- Free attendance
Retro Game Day & Ice Cream Social
- This event will begin at 3:30 p.m.
- Must be ages 18 and up
- Come hang out and play retro video games on Nintendo Switch and try ice cream nachos!
- Free attendance
July 19
Summer Reading Club - End of Summer Party
- This event will begin at 10 a.m. and go until noon
- It will be located at Broughton Park
- A waterslide, splash pad, snacks and more will be available at the event
- A special prize will be given away to lucky attendees who have registered for the Summer Reading Club
July 24
Daily Youth Services
- This event will run through August. Be on the lookout for their return in September
- Contact the library for more information
July 26
Last day to pick up Summer Reading Club prizes
- Be sure to claim and redeem your prizes at the library
July 31
New library hours start date
- Monday through Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Thursday through Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Curbside Library Pickup will be operating Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Reminder: The computers will shut down 30 minutes before the end of each day
The Longview Public Library also offers FREE computer classes. These can be useful to brush up on basics or add new skills for your career.
Visitors interested in improving their writing skills can sign up for the Writer's Workshop. Contact Christian during business hours at (903) 237-1351 to make an appointment.