Several new businesses hosting ribbon cutting ceremonies this July

Susan Robinson Jewelry is one of the businesses that will be celebrating a new location and ownership.

TYLER, Texas — The city of Tyler is happy to announce the ribbon cutting ceremony of four new businesses coming soon to East Texas.

Susan Robinson Jewelry closed its doors permanently to the public this February, but is now set to reopen under new ownership.

The ribbon cutting ceremony is set for 9 a.m. on July 11 at their new location, 5779 South Broadway Avenue Tyler.

Health and wellness business Body Wisdom is opening their doors to the public at 12:30 p.m. on July 7. Their location is at 315 N. Broadway Tyler.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at the Chamber of Commerce office in downtown Tyler.

Families interested in taking a dip in the pool and cooling off from the heat can look no further.

Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park at Whispering Pines is opening its doors to the public on July 13 at 10 a.m. The address to the park is 55583 FM 16 East Tyler.

Individuals interested in framing award certificates and other memorabilia can now head down to Tyler Trophy.