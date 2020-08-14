Here are all the wildfires burning in Colorado right now

Multiple wildfires are burning in Colorado's mountains.

COLORADO, USA — Weeks of hot and dry conditions have put most of the state under some form of drought warning, and wildfires are popping up throughout Colorado’s mountains.

This has led to a blanket of smoke over the Front Range as well as tough fire restrictions. Interstate 70 is closed in Glenwood Canyon due to one fire, and a stretch of CO 14 in Poudre Canyon is shut down as well.

Check local regulations for rules regarding campfires if you do choose to camp this weekend. Click here for an interactive map by county.

> Watch the video above for the latest 9NEWS report on the fires in Colorado.

Here’s a look at all of the wildfires burning across Colorado.

Cameron Peak Fire

Size: 14,018 acres

Containment: 0%

Location: 25 miles east of Walden and 15 miles southwest of Red Feather Lakes near Cameron Pass

Date reported: Aug. 13

Evacuations: Multiple campgrounds have been evacuated and access to State Forest State Park is very limited.

Details: CO 14 is closed from Rustic to Gould due to the efforts to battle the Cameron Peak Fire, which started burning the afternoon of Aug. 13. A Type II team is managing the response. Nearly 400 people are working on the fire.

Grizzly Creek Fire

Size: 27,269 acres

Containment: 4%

Location: Glenwood Canyon

Date reported: Aug. 10

Evacuations: Multiple communities in Glenwood Canyon and Eagle County have received evacuation orders due to the growing blaze. The night of Aug. 13, evacuation orders were given to people at Buck Point Drive, Coffee Pot Road and Sweetwater Road, which others placed under voluntary and pre-evacuation.

Details: The Grizzly Creek Fire estimated acreage decreased more than 600 acres between Aug. 16 and Aug. 17. Dry vegetation, steep terrain and continued dry conditions making things tough for firefighters.

Crews are working to protect structures in Glenwood Canyon along the I-70 corridor. The interstate remains closed, and drivers are asked to take U.S. 285 to U.S. 50 as a detour. Forest Service Road 400 is closed due to excessive traffic and accidents from drivers using the primarily dirt road as an alternative to I-70.

Pine Gulch Fire

Size: 87,778 acres

Containment: 7%

Location: 18 miles north of Grand Junction

Date reported: July 31

Evacuations: The Garfield County Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation order for residents on Roan Creek (204) road, Clear Creek (211) road, Carr Creek (207) road and Brush Creek (209) road on Sunday night. Garfield County issued an evacuation order for residences on CR 202 on Saturday. There is a staffed road closure at Roan Creek Road (204) at North Dry Fork (200) Road.

Details: Now the fourth largest wildfire in Colorado history, hundreds of firefighters are working on monitoring fire lines and conducting burnout operations. It will likely become at the state's third largest fire sometime Tuesday as it's less than 100 acres away from the 87,284 acres that was consumed by the High Park Fire in 2012.

Williams Fork Fire

Size: 6,627 acres

Containment: 0%

Location: Near Hot Sulphur Springs on County Road 30 south of Williams Fork Reservoir.

Date reported: Aug. 14

Evacuations: The Grand County Sheriff's Office has evacuated the following areas: from County Road 30 on the west to Church Park. From the St. Louis Creek Road on the east to the Darling Creek drainage to the south. Sugarloaf and South Fork Campgrounds have been evacuated. Access to the Church Park area is closed.

Details: The fire has made its way into Darling Creek and started burning into Byers Peak wilderness to the east. Incident command is working with the Grand County Sheriff's Office on an evacuation plan for the town of Fraser, if needed. It has been determined to be human-caused.

Stull Mountain Fire

Size: Undetermined

Containment: 0%

Location: In Custer County three miles north of McKenzie Junction, west of Wetmore, Colorado.

Date reported: Aug. 18

Evacuations: None

Details: Two Forest Service engines and one squad have been ordered to battle this remote fire, along with one airtanker. At this point, it's unclear what caused the fire.

Grape Creek Fire

Size: One acre

Containment: 0%

Location: Two miles southeast of Florissant in Park County.

Date reported: Aug. 18

Evacuations: None

Details: Two Forest Service engines and one squad have been called to battle this lightning-caused fire, which is burning in Ponderosa and tall grass.

Goose Creek Fire

Size: 171 acres

Containment: 85%

Location: 13 miles south of Creede.

Date reported: June 28

Evacuations: None

Details: Rain has helped firefighters get a handle on this blaze, though pockets of heat will likely persist for the foreseeable future. A crew of six firefighters are on the scene to take care of potential flareups.